Tipperary GAA fans name Templetuohy as the best club GAA field in the county

Following a poll, which featured over 8,000 votes, fans of Gaelic games in Tipperary have named Templetuohy (the home of Moyne-Templetuohy GAA Club) as the finest club field in the county.

To get 2020 off to a controversial start the team at TipperaryLive.ie asked fans of Gaelic Games in Tipperary to nominate the best club GAA field in the Premier County.

The selection of fields was helpfully narrowed down to twenty nominations and the following is the result of the poll:-

Templetuohy (Moyne-Templetuohy) 20%

Littleton (Moycarkey-Borris) 14%

Bansha (Galtee Rovers) 7%

Dolla (Silvermines) 7%

MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan (Kilruane MacDonagh's) 5%

Boherlahan (Boherlahan-Dualla) 5%

John Doyle Centre, Holycross (Holycross-Ballycahill) 5%

Dundrum (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) 4%

The Ragg (Drom & Inch) 4%

Clonmel Sportsfield (Clonmel Commercials) 3%

MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (Nenagh Éire Óg) 3%

Thurles Sarsfields New Pitch (Thurles Sarsfields) 3%

Clonoulty (Clonoulty-Rossmore) 3%

Father Kenyon Park, Templederry (Templederry Kenyons) 3%

Leahy Park, Cashel (Cashel King Cormacs) 2%

Seán Treacy Park, Tipperary (Arravale Rovers) 2%

Templemore (JK Bracken's) 2%

Monroe (Moyle Rovers) 2%

Kilcolman (Burgess) 2%

Moneypark (Fethard) 1%

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.