The Ragg will host the Dr Harty Cup quarter-final clash between Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore on Wednesday

On Wednesday, January 8 The Ragg will host the Dr Harty Cup quarter-final clash between local rivals Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore (throw-in 1pm).

The full quarter-final draw for the 2019-20 Munster Under-19A Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship reads as follows: Midleton CBS v De La Salle (Waterford), St Flannan's (Ennis) v St Joseph's (Tulla), Christian Brothers College (Cork) v St Colman's (Fermoy) and Thurles CBS v Our Lady's Templemore.

Thurles CBS progressed to the quarter-finals as group winners following their 2-7 to 1-7 win over Nenagh CBS at The Ragg in round three - Thurles CBS set the pace in the group thanks to victories over John The Baptist Community School, Hospital (2-28 to 0-13) and St Colman’s, Fermoy (1-24 to 2-13).

Meanwhile at Bansha Our Lady’s Templemore booked their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-21 to 0-14 win over St Francis College (Rochestown, Cork). Our Lady’s Templemore got off to a great start when beating Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) 4-20 to 3-17 in the opening round of games, but then lost to Christian Brothers College (0-11 to 2-14).

