The Tipperary under-14 ladies football panel has been announced. In stage one of the 2020 Munster Under-14 Ladies Football Championship each county will play two games and their remaining three fixtures will be played in stage two. All games will be twenty minutes per half with unlimited substitutions allowed. Following the completion of stage one and stage two, counties will be graded 1-6 with one and two playing in the A final, three and four playing in the B final and five and six playing in the C final. Stage one of this year’s championship will be played on Saturday, February 22, stage two on March 28 and the finals will be played on Saturday, April 11.