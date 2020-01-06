CAMOGIE
The Tipperary minor camogie panel has been announced ahead of the up-coming 2020 championship campaign
Tipperary begin their All-Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship campaign on February 15 away to Laois and will follow up that contest with games against Cork (away), Wexford (home) and Dublin (home) before completing the group of the championship away to Waterford with the The top two counties progressing to the All-Ireland semi-finals. And, ahead of this campaign the Premier County minor panel has been announced.
The 2020 Tipperary minor panel reads as follows: Nell Spillane, Caroline Shanahan, Aine Ryan, Hazel Reynolds, Niamh Cunneen, Ellen Cunneen, Aine Slattery, Leah Kavanagh, Kate Fogarty, Laura Leenane, Alison Connolly, Jill Anne Quirke, Alison O'Mahoney, Dervla Heffernan, Caoimhe McCarthy, Caoimhe McCormack, Megan McCormack, Emer Heffernan, Katie Murphy, Julie Brennan, Grace O'Dwyer, Ciara Dwan, Lucy Fogarty, Aoibheann Ward, Eva O'Dwyer, Laura Heffernan, Leah Heffernan, Michelle Barry, Leah Coen, Mickyla O'Donnell and Aoibhe Gayson Molloy.
The Tipperary camogie panel played the Premier County's under-16s on January 4 and then travelled to Ennis on January 5 to play Clare, a game Tipp won 4-18 to 3-7. Preparations for the up-coming championship will continue with challenge games against Kilkenny, Limerick and Galway over the next four weeks.
