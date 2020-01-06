Tipperary prop Cronan Gleeson is primed to star for Atlanta during the forthcoming Major League Rugby season

Talented Tipperary prop Cronan Gleeson has signed for Rugby ATL and the 26-year-old is set to star for the Atlanta-based club during the forthcoming 2020 Major League Rugby season.

Cronan Gleeson is from Nenagh and started his rugby career with Nenagh Ormond before representing Munster at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level. Cronan was selected for the Ireland under-18 and under-18 squads while he also played for both Nenagh Ormond and Shannon RFC in the All-Ireland League.

During his career Cronan Gleeson has also played for the Stade Montois Pro Academy in France and with Burley St Edmund's and the Newcastle Falcons in England while he also enjoyed a stint with Perth Palmyra (Australia), Gexto Artea (Spain) and the Connacht Eagles.

Rugby ATL will take to the field on Sunday, January 12 against New Orleans in an exhibition game while the regular season will kick off on Sunday, February 9.

