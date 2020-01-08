Carrick-on-Suir RFC U-16 team lose by a point to Co. Kerry team 

Carrick RFC's U-16s were defeated by just a point in their match against Co. Kerry side Killorglin in Killorglin on Sunday.

Final score was Killorglin 37, Carrick RFC 36.

Owen Harrigan scored the first try of the game for Carrick RFC but after Killorgline scored the next six tries. The Carrick players heads dropped as every decision went against them. However, Carrick led by Ronaldo fought back and scored five tries.

Ronaldo Kivankufi scored three of them while Darragh Anthony and Owen Harrigan scored one each.

Three conversions scored by Harrigan left Carrick RFC 36-32 up with 2 minutes left.

But despite this brave comeback, Killorglin scored a strongly disputed try well into injury time and clinched the victory.

Carrick RFC gave a great performance on the day.

Team: Ronan O’Connell, Sam Frisby, Ronaldo Kivankufi, Cormac McKnight, Fionn Gleeson, Owen Harrigan, Ben Moriarty, Kieran Kinsella, Darragh Jacob, Eoin Reid, Richard Butler, Eoin Joy, Luke Falconer, Byron Beukes, Adam Scahill, JJ O Neill, Darragh Jacob, Keane Harrigan and Adam Walsh.