Late Devaney goals seals famous Harty Cup q-final win for Our Lady's Templemore

Star attacker hits a beauty in the 33rd minute just when it seemed Thurles CBS has snatched the victory

Our Lady's Templemore 1-17

Thurles CBS 0-19

A goal deep into injury time from attacking star James Devaney gave Our Lady's Templemore a deserved victory in the Dr Harty Cup quarter final tie at The Ragg this afternoon in a tight and tense encounter with neighbours and rivals Thurles CBS.

A bumper attendance witnessed a fine game of hurling with little or nothing between the sides for most of the game.

Our Lady's made most of the running and were in front by 0-11 to 0-10 at the interval with Kevin Maher hurling up a storm for them at centre back, bagging two pointed frees in the process. Eddie Ryan had two from play also with James Devaney snatching three from placed balls and James Corcoran and Ciaran McCormack one apiece.

The sides were level on three occasions in the first half with Devon Ryan (2), Jack Morrissey, Eoin Purcell (2), Max Hackett (3) and Paddy Creedon all getting on the scoresheet for them.

Our Lady's were three in front by the end of the third quarter with Kenny Ryan, John Campion, Kevin Maher and Eddie Ryan again starting impressively for them. Thurles sole scoring chief at this juncture was Devon Ryan. Indeed, the Knockavilla Kickhams clubman had 0-7 in the second half including the leveler in the 30th minute.

Extra time was a real possibility, but there would be a decent spell of injury time considering a number of stoppages. And, Thurles full back Frank Hanafin gave his side the lead with a fine point, followed by one from sub Stephen Ferncombe to give Thurles a two point advantage. Game over surely? Not so. Up stepped James Devaney to bag a brilliant goal at the very death - almost a carbon copy of his strike for Borris-Ileigh in last Sunday's All-Ireland club semi-final.

So, Our Lady's were in front, but it wasn't over yet. Thurles still had time and they had two gilt edged chances to level the game again, but their efforts went wide and Our Lady's held out for a famous victory in a game which had a real grandstand finish.

The Templemore lads now go on to the semi-final.