LADIES FOOTBALL
Shane Ronayne has named the Tipperary panel ahead of national ladies football league division one campaign
Ladies football stars Aishling Moloney and Samantha Lambert.
Manager Shane Ronayne has named his panel for the forthcoming national ladies football league division one campaign - the Premier County will face All-Ireland champions Dublin (away) on the week-ending January 26 before hosting Cork (February 2) and Westmeath (February 9). Tipp are away to Waterford on February 23 and also make the tip to Galway on March 1 before concluding the round robin stage of the league with home games against Mayo (March 22) and Donegal (March 29).
The Tipperary senior ladies football panel reads as follows:-
Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials)
Bríd Condon (Aherlow)
Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború's)
Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)
Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers)
Katie Cunningham (Lattin-Cullen)
Maria Curley (Templemore)
Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy)
Carrie Davey (Fethard)
Kate Davey (Fethard)
Áine Delaney (Templemore)
Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan)
Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials)
Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford)
Sarah Fryday (Thurles Sarsfields)
Niamh Hayes (Fethard)
Megan Heffernan (Galtee Rovers)
Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow)
Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow)
Rosanna Kiely (Cahir)
Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan)
Muireann Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)
Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers)
Aisling McCarthy (Cahir)
Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers)
Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan)
Sarah McKevitt (Thurles Sarsfields)
Aishling Moloney (Cahir)
Ellen Moore (Moyne-Templetuohy)
Emma Morrissey (Aherlow)
Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan)
Lucy Spillane (Fethard)
Rachel Sweeney (Holycross)
Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials)
