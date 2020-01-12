Shane Ronayne has named the Tipperary panel ahead of national ladies football league division one campaign

Manager Shane Ronayne has named his panel for the forthcoming national ladies football league division one campaign - the Premier County will face All-Ireland champions Dublin (away) on the week-ending January 26 before hosting Cork (February 2) and Westmeath (February 9). Tipp are away to Waterford on February 23 and also make the tip to Galway on March 1 before concluding the round robin stage of the league with home games against Mayo (March 22) and Donegal (March 29).