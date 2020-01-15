Tipperary star Paddy Butler has signed for Japanese rugby club Yamaha Júbilo

Former Munster star Paddy Butler has announced that he has signed for Japanese rugby club Yamaha Júbilo - the Tipperary man made the announcement via his Instagram account this afternoon.

“Very honoured and proud to say I will be playing my rugby with @yamaha_rugby for the next two seasons in the Japanese Top League. It’s something that is extremely exciting and new and as the first Irish player to play in the league it is a massive privilege,” Paddy Butler confirmed on his Instagram account.

Yamaha Júbilo is a rugby union club based in Iwata, Shizuoka (Japan).

Paddy Butler captained Rockwell College in the 2008 Munster Senior Cup before earning a full development contract with Munster after being promoted from an academy contract in time for the 2010-11 season.

Butler made his full debut for the province against Connacht in December 2010 and won the man of the match award in the 2012 British and Irish Cup final when helping Munster A to a 31-12 win over Cross Keys. In October 2012 Paddy Butler made his Heineken Cup debut away to Racing Métro 92.

The Tipperary man represented Ireland at underage levels and featured for his country at the Under-20 Rugby World Cup in Argentina (June 2010). Butler was also called up to Irish senior squad for a test against the Barbarians in May 2012.

Paddy Butler made 64 appearances for Munster (34 starts) over five season before growing frustrated by limited game time. In 2015 Butler accepted an offer from Pau to join the French Top 14 side.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.