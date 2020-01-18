Video: Watch captain Paul Connors’ acceptance speech as Drom & Inch are crowned Munster junior B hurling champions

Drom & Inch landed the Munster Junior B Hurling Championship crown on Saturday to Páirc Íde Naofa in Raheenagh (West Limerick) when Trevor Hassett’s men saw off Garryspillane after extra-time in a thriller (2-23 to 2-17). Here is a video of captain Paul Connors’ acceptance speech.

You can read a full report on the Munster Junior B Hurling Championship final replay by clicking here.

