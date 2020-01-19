Borris-Ileigh's great effort fails at Croke Park

In association with Ryan's of Camden Street.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-18

Borris-Ileigh 0-15

Borris-Ileigh came a cropper against holders Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland club senior hurling final at Croke Park this afternoon, despite an heroic effort.

The Tipp and Munster champs were out-played by the Kilkenny lads but still battled right to the very death and could well have gotten an equaliser had the Gods smiled on them.

Still, there could be few arguments about which was the better side on the day - Ballyhale Shamrocks strength and experience shining through in the end.

It was a cold crisp afternoon in Croke Park but rather ideal conditions for hurling, considering the time of the year. There was a significant Tipperary contingent in the attendance and the air of expectancy hung heavily as referee Colm Lyons (Cork) prepared to throw in the ball.

Borris' started really well in the game with Jerry Kelly on fire - he shot three points in quick succession to give his side the impetus. But, slowly Ballyhale got themselves into gear and the scores were to flow for them with midfielder Patrick Mullen shooting three and TJ Reid five in the first half to see them into a 0-10 to 0-6 interval lead.

Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack had both picked up first half yellow cards and had to be careful thereafter, and Borris' were living dangerously in defence on occasions - keeper James McCormack saving well from Colin Fennelly in the 27th minute.

Borris' needed to rethink things at half time - they were struggling to win puckouts and had to find a way of circumventing the Shamrocks extra man in defence - Derren Mullen and Michael Fennelly were getting onto a lot of ball and angling ammunition to their forwards as a result.

It was nip and tuck for the third quarter with the four point deficit continuing and that was extended to five when Adrian Mullen grabbed another for the Kilkenny lads. But, Borris' hit four in a row from Brendan Maher and Jerry Kelly (2 each), but TJ Reid came good again and sealed the victory to send Ballyhale Shamrocks to the top of the list when it comes to All-Ireland senior club championship successes.