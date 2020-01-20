'Jack Frost' wreaks havoc with Tipperary Cup fixtures - Clonmel Celtic and Cashel Town only winners

TIPPERARY CUP (2nd Round)

CASHEL TOWN B 0 CLONMEL CELTIC B 2

Clonmel Celtic B progressed to the next round of the third round of the Tipperary Cup with a well-earned two goal win over Cashel Town B on a frosty afternoon at Palmershill on Sunday.

Both sides did their best to try to stamp their mark on the game early on but neither team managed to create a decent chance in the first thirty minutes, with the final ball or cross often letting them down.

However, on the stroke of half -time, the visitors took the lead with a goal from Shane Mullen who managed to squeeze the ball in at the near post, and left the home keeper stranded.

The second half was much the same fare as the first, with the home keeper Aaron Doyle O’Donnell being much the busier and making a number of excellent saves.

But with ten minutes left on the clock Clonmel Celtic made sure of their victory when Damian Walsh slammed an excellent free kick straight to the net from all over 25 yards out.

The Clonmel Celtic B team who defeated Cashel Town B 2-0 in their Tipperary Cup (2nd Round) game played at Palmershill, Cashel on Sunday last. Back row, from left: David Askins (manager), Shane Butler, Shane Mullen, Damien Walsh, Gavin Sheehan, Andy Hickey, Alex Ryan, Jamie McGuire. Front row: Mason Askins (mascot), Shane Moloney, John O’Gorman, Jonathan Boyle, Sean Cronin, Dean McLaughlin, Damon Gregory and Kevin Murray. PICTURE: JOE KENNY

CAHIR PARK 0 CASHEL TOWN 3

On Sunday Cashel Town bounced back from losing in Wexford the previous weekend in the FAI Junior Cup and eased their way into the next round of the Tipperary Cup. Sunday’s win continues what is turning out to be Cashel’s best domestic season in years, the visitors proving too good for the Division Two league leaders at Cahir Park.

The home side started well but Cashel keeper Gearoid Slattery was on top form and dealt with a number of shots towards his goal.

The visitors eventually found their range, and took the lead in the 17th minute when Michael Coleman played a wonderful 40 yard pass that was chested down by Eoin Byrne into the path of James Harding and he smashed to the net to put his side in front.

Harding was practically unplayable at this point in the game and five minutes later he turned the home defence inside out before firing home a second to put Cashel in complete control and the game stood at 2-0 at the break.

Cahir Park started the second period well again, but couldn’t find any joy from a very well drilled Cashel Town defence.

On 60 minutes they put the tie beyond the Park when this time Harding turned provider for his strike partner and set up Eoin Byrne to add the cherry on the top of a very good performance.