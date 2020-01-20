Deviation Granted: The Tipperary under-21 divisional football championships can now proceed

The under-21A and B football divisional football championships can now proceed - Tipperary has been granted a “deviation from the rule 6.17” of the official guide by the GAA's Central Council.

The respective divisional GAA boards in the Premier County had been forced to suspend their under-21 football championships pending the clarification of a ruling from Croke Park. The issue concerned the eligibility of under-17 players to compete in the under-21 championship.

In 2019 Tipperary was granted a “deviation from the rule” (rule 6.17 of the official guide) and County Board secretary Tim Floyd again applied for a “deviation” for the 2020 season in order to allow under-17 players to compete at under-21 level. Players born in 2003 are now eligible to compete in the under-21 championships.