Can Tipperary side Kilfeacle & District RFC make history in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final?

Kilfeacle & District RFC are this week preparing to take on Dromore RFC in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final on Saturday, January 25 (2.30pm) - this prestigious decider will take place in Coolmine RFC (Ashbrook, Dublin).

Dromore RFC (County Down) progressed to their second-ever final courtesy of wins over Newcastle West (38-10), Grosvenor (47-7) and Crosshaven RFC (24-14). Meanwhile Kilfeacle & District RFC launched their campaign with a 28-19 win over Wicklow RFC before beating Kilkenny RFC in the quarter-finals (26-18). And, most significantly of all Kilfeacle & District RFC saw off Ashbourne (27-22) in the semi-finals.

Kilfeacle & District RFC appeared in the final for the first time in 2018 and lost on that occasion to Ashbourne RFC. In December, however, the Tipperary side avenged that All-Ireland final defeat when stopping Ashbourne RFC's bid to win a fourth successive national title in succession at Morrissey Park. On the day player-coach William Staunton accounted for a try, a conversion, four converted penalties and a drop goal while Kevin Kinnane was also responsible for a try.

In the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup semi-final win over Ashbourne RFC the Kilfeacle & District RFC starting team read as follows: James Hogan, Kevin Doyle, Darren Lowry, Keith Burke, John Bourke, William Staunton, Gavin Heuston, Diarmaid O’Donnell, James Ryan, Simon Barry, Philip O’Connor, Jack McLoughlin, Brian McLoughlin, Kevin Kinane, Brian Barlow. Replacements: Ricky Whitney, Adam O’Connell, Cormac Ryan, Stephen Quirke, Michael Slattery, Cathal Donovan, Killian Noonan, Charles Walsh.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.