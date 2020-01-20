County Board confirm that the draw for the 2020 Tipperary hurling championships will take place on January 27

The County Board vice-chairman Joe Kennedy has confirmed that the draw for the group stage of 2020 county senior hurling championship (Roinn I - Dan Breen Cup), Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II) and the county intermediate championship will take place on Monday, January 27.

Sixteen clubs will compete at each grade of competition. The group phase of the respective hurling championships is set to feature four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarter-finals of their respective competition.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.