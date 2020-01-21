Nenagh will host the Dr Harty Cup semi-final clash between Our Lady's Templemore and St Flannan's on Saturday

Our Lady's Templemore will take on St Flannan's, Ennis in the Dr Harty Cup semi-finals on Saturday, January 25 at 1pm at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh - on the opposite side of the draw in the 2019-20 Munster Post-Primary Schools Under-19A Hurling Championship CBS Midleton will face Christian Brothers College, Cork.

In the quarter-finals St Flannan's beat St Joseph’s, Tulla in comprehensive fashion (3-17 to 0-16). This forthcoming weekend the Clare kingpins will be making their first semi-final appearance since 2011 and are aiming to bridge a fifteen-year gap since the famed Ennis college last claimed the prestigious Dr Harty Cup (2005).

During the group stage of this year's competition the Ennis side beat Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh, Cork (0-13 to 1-9), De La Salle, Waterford (0-21 to 1-14) and Blackwater Community School, Lismore (2-17 to 2-11).

St Flannan's are managed by former Clare inter-county star Brendan Bugler (Whitegate) and feature the outstanding Cian Galvin at centre-back. County minor stars Diarmuid Cahill and Conner Hegarty are the men to watch up front.

Meanwhile in their respective quarter-final Our Lady's Templemore got the better of local rivals Thurles CBS (1-17 to 0-19) courtesy of a James Devaney goal which materialised five minutes into second half injury time at The Ragg.

Our Lady’s booked their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-21 to 0-14 third round win over St Francis College (Rochestown, Cork). Our Lady’s Templemore got off to a great start when beating Árdscoil Rís (Limerick) 4-20 to 3-17 in the opening round of the competition, but then lost to Christian Brothers College (0-11 to 2-14).

Our Lady's Templemore have claimed the Dr Harty Cup title twice previously (1978 & 2017).

The Our Lady's Templemore team which beat Thurles CBS in the quarter-finals read as follows: Paddy Hassett (Rathdowney-Errill, Laois), Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Lorcan Roche (JK Bracken's), Henry Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields), James Corcoran (JK Bracken's), Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Cian O'Dwyer (Clonakenny), Conor Cadell (JK Bracken's), John Campion (Drom & Inch), Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), Kenny Ryan (Toomevara), Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh), Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch), Paudie Kinnane (Drom & Inch). Subs used: Ben Stapleton (Drom & Inch), Darragh Kennedy (Drom & Inch).

