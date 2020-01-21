Tipperary ladies football team set to launch league campaign with some fresh faces and an eye-catching new jersey

The Tipperary ladies football team are set to launch their division one league campaign on Sunday, January 26 (2pm) against Dublin (venue to be confirmed) with a panel featuring some fresh faces and the players donning an eye-catching new jersey. Indeed, All-Ireland winning manager Shane Ronayne believes that this will be one of the youngest sides ever to represent the Premier County.

The 35-strong panel, which was announced last week, sees seven debutants introduced, five of which are also minors. This brings it to nine minors in total on the senior squad.



Whilst bringing in seven new players, Ronayne has opted to stick with his captain Samantha Lambert and vice-captain Lauren Fitzpatrick. He is also sticking with the same management team which saw them win the intermediate All-Ireland title last September: Ed Burke and Tony Smith (selectors/coaches), Sarah Jane Darmody (FLO), James O’Leary and Craig Quinlan (strength and conditioning), Gráinne O’Callaghan (physio) and Ger Lombard (goalkeeping coach).

Looking forward to the team's opening games, Ronayne has also explained that he will be without three key players for the league campaign including Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy who are both in Australia. He will also be without Anna Rose Kennedy who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in November.

Irrespective of that Ronayne still expects his squad to survive in division one.

“We have two very tough opening games facing Dublin and Cork, but they should give us an indication of what to expect in the senior championship later in the year. Our main focus for the league will be the Westmeath and Waterford games. They are key to our survival in division one which is our main aim this year,” Shane Ronayne explained this week.

“We have a very young squad and we want them to develop and to nurture them which means that we will have to be patient as they will make mistakes. Consistency, we are told, is very rare in young players. However, I feel that we are all in a better place than where we were in 2018. The management and the players are more aware of what is required of a senior ladies football team and this combined with our experience in division one last year will give us a good foundation for the league and the championship this year.

“The experience we gained from playing in division one last year was invaluable to us. We weren’t used to experiencing defeats in division two and it’s how you deal with those defeats that is of benefit. We know we are not going to win every game, but we will be more battle-hardened and physically prepared,” added Ronayne.

Stating that he didn’t want Tipperary to become a yo-yo team, Ronayne said that he could see that the players had applied themselves and had a greater appetite and attitude: “They are eager to right the wrongs of the 2018 campaign. Whilst winning the intermediate All-Ireland last year was a fantastic experience for us all it was very much a means to an end. We are now back in the senior ranks where we believe we should be. I don’t want Tipperary to become a yo-yo team. What we need to do this year is consolidate our position in the senior ranks”.

Concluding Shane Ronayne said he was delighted with the new design of the Tipperary ladies football jersey which was launched last week: “I am very happy with the design of the new jersey which is more in the style of the traditional GAA jersey and is in line with our aim to working more closely with the GAA”.



FIXTURES

In the forthcoming national ladies football league division one campaign the Premier County will face All-Ireland champions Dublin (away) on the week-ending January 26 before hosting Cork (February 2) and Westmeath (February 9). Tipp are away to Waterford on February 23 and also make the tip to Galway on March 1 before concluding the round robin stage of the league with home games against Mayo (March 22) and Donegal (March 29).

PANEL

The Tipperary senior ladies football panel reads as follows: Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború's), Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Katie Cunningham (Lattin-Cullen), Maria Curley (Templemore), Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy), Carrie Davey (Fethard), Kate Davey (Fethard), Áine Delaney (Templemore), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Sarah Fryday (Thurles Sarsfields), Niamh Hayes (Fethard), Megan Heffernan (Galtee Rovers), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Sarah McKevitt (Thurles Sarsfields), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Ellen Moore (Moyne-Templetuohy), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross) & Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials).