Here are the seedings for the Tipperary senior and intermediate club hurling championship draws

The draw for the group stage of the county senior and intermediate hurling championships will take place on Monday, January 27. Please read on for all of the details on the structure of the draw and the seedings which will impact upon the fate of your club.

DAN BREEN CUP - COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROINN I

Sixteen clubs will compete in Roinn I of the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship - there will be four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition following three rounds of games; the group winners will progress to the quarter-finals while the second-placed clubs may have to play a preliminary quarter-final against a divisional championship winner in order to progress to the last eight.

The following seedings are based on each club's finishing position in the group stage of the 2019 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship.

So, each group in Roinn I of the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship will feature one team from each seeding i.e. a potential group could be composed of Borris-Ileigh, Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields and Holycross-Ballycahill.

First Seeds: Nenagh Éire Óg, Borris-Ileigh, Kilruane MacDonagh's and Kiladangan.

Second Seeds: Loughmore-Castleiney, Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty and Drom & Inch.

Third Seeds: Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields and Roscrea.

Fourth Seeds: Burgess, Moycarkey-Borris, JK Bracken's and Holycross-Ballycahill.

Please note that only one club will be relegated to Roinn II following the 2020 championship.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP - COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROINN II

Sixteen clubs will compete in Roinn II of the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup - there will be four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition following three rounds of games. Please note that only one team will be promoted into Roinn I of the championship and only one side will face the drop to the intermediate grade.

Killenaule and Portroe (who were both relegated from Roinn I in 2019) will be seeded alongside the 2019 Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finalists Templederry Kenyons and Mullinahone while the remaining three places in each group will be populated following an open draw.

The twelve teams who will feature in the open draw are: Carrick Swans, Lorrha-Dorrha, Thurles Sarsfields, Silvermines, Newport, Ballingarry, Ballina, Cashel King Cormacs, St Mary's Clonmel, Clonakenny, Kiladangan and Seán Treacy's.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen clubs will also compete in the 2020 FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship - there will be four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition. Preliminary quarter-finals may be required should a divisional champion not progress to the knock-out stage of the competition via the group stage of the county championship.

Please note that only one team will be promoted to Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship and only one side will face the drop to the junior A grade.

The groups will not be seeded for the 2020 county intermediate hurling championship.

So, the following sixteen teams will feature in the group stage of the 2020 competition following an open draw for the respective groups: Carrick Davins, Moyne-Templetuohy, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ballinahinch, Knockavilla Kickhams, Shannon Rovers, Drom & Inch, Galtee Rovers, Boherlahan-Dualla, Borrisokane, Cappawhite, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moneygall, Moyle Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle and Ballybacon-Grange.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.