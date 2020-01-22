Tipperary's ladies football league clash with Dublin in Ballyboden will be broadcast live on Facebook on Sunday

Ballyboden St Enda's GAA Club (Knocklyon, South Dublin) will host Tipperary's clash with Dublin in the opening round of division one in the Lidl National Ladies Football League on Sunday, January 26 (2pm). And, it has also been confirmed that the contest will be broadcast live on Facebook.

In the forthcoming national ladies football league division one campaign the Premier County will face All-Ireland champions Dublin on January 26 before hosting Cork (February 2) and Westmeath (February 9). Tipp are away to Waterford on February 23 and also make the tip to Galway on March 1 before concluding the round robin stage of the league with home games against Mayo (March 22) and Donegal (March 29).

Shane Ronayne is the manager of Tipperary and his management team features Ed Burke and Tony Smith (selectors/coaches), Sarah Jane Darmody (FLO), James O’Leary and Craig Quinlan (strength and conditioning coaches), Gráinne O’Callaghan (physio) and Ger Lombard (goalkeeping coach).

TIPPERARY PANEL

The Tipperary senior ladies football panel reads as follows: Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború's), Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Katie Cunningham (Lattin-Cullen), Maria Curley (Templemore), Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy), Carrie Davey (Fethard), Kate Davey (Fethard), Áine Delaney (Templemore), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Sarah Fryday (Thurles Sarsfields), Niamh Hayes (Fethard), Megan Heffernan (Galtee Rovers), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Sarah McKevitt (Thurles Sarsfields), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Ellen Moore (Moyne-Templetuohy), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross) & Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials).

