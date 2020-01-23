Shamrocks are deserving champs but Borris-Ileigh did Tipperary proud

Christmas card scenery greeted Borris-Ileigh supporters as they made their way to headquarters, with the magnificent sky reflecting perfectly the kind of clear-headed thinking which would be required in this gigantic clash of the provincial titans.

And, the cold, icy conditions also mirrored the clinical manner in which Ballyhale went about their task to defend their All-Ireland crown. But, while it might have been cool in the stands, the heat of battle on the pitch was many degrees higher and it made for one hell of a contest royale, in keeping with the timbre of Tipperary-Kilkenny clashes in recent years.



For Borris-Ileigh, it was the day the music died. The rock and roll tempo created by their pulsating drum beat was muted by a Kilkenny side which simply turned down the volume and snuffed out the sound once they grinded into their own rhythm.

And grind it was, as, for a while at least, it was Borris-Ileigh which displayed fleet of foot as they raced from the traps and threatened to run riot.



But, once the mood music changed, the clarity in the maroon and white jersey was muddied with spare arms, poking hurleys, flicks, hooks and blocks, slowly but surely turning the tide.



Ballyhale were in no mood to allow pretenders to their throne to get a run on them and, in keeping with the best traditions of Kilkenny teams, they strangled the opposition and turned the screw. They applied the pressure, forced the errors, turned over the ball and then administered the punishment.

Mind you, that had been the Borris-Ileigh way too for much of their great run this season, but on this occasion they were on the receiving end and try as they did to find an answer to the questions being asked of them, they were unable to.

Perhaps the situation would have been different had Borris-Ileigh not dropped in as much ball to the Ballyhale 'keeper Dean Mason - nine in total in the game. Perhaps too had a brace of James Devaney goal chances ended up testing the same 'keeper, the game might have taken on another hue - corner-back Darren Mullen getting across to snuff out one effort early in the second half, and the teenager's first half snapshot whizzing wide just before the break.



It was a super year for Borris-Ileigh as they lifted the provincial silverware to add to their county title.

But, Borris-Ileigh will be the first to admit that they encountered a better team on the day. Ballyhale Shamrocks are champions and deservingly so. That they have put back-to-back titles together is a fine achievement; that they have won their eighth title since 1981 to top the honours list is quite incredible, especially considering the size of the parish. Hats off to them they are to be congratulated heartily on a mighty campaign - Henry Shefflin's star as a coach continues to rise steadily.



Borris-Ileigh had the support of every Tipperary club behind them on Sunday. But, it's all bets off now again - their next outing will see every club wishing to beat them in the 2020 campaign. That's the joy of sport and it's what makes each campaign and contest so unique. Are Borris-Ileigh favourites to win the Dan Breen Cup come next November? Perhaps. Perhaps not. But they have certainly made Tipperary proud.

The question has often been asked, why is it that only three Tipperary clubs have managed to win the All-Ireland club final since its inception in 1971? Borris-Ileigh were the last back in 1987; Kilruane MacDonagh's before them in 1986 and Roscrea won the first in '71.



Well, perhaps the answer to that conundrum lies in the fact that it is just so hard to win the county championship in Tipperary. Even when Sarsfields and Toomevara were winning titles with greater regularity than any others in their eras of dominance, they still had to overcome many potential banana skins.

And then, they entered the shark-infested waters of the Munster campaign where the silverware changes hands with great regularity. It was also suggested that when those pair won county titles rather easily, they hadn't been challenged enough in their own county to get them game-ready for the rigors of the provincial campaign.

Borris-Ileigh though brought a different mentality to the ball game.



They were rightly up for the challenge and they were able to back up their talking the talk by also walking the walking. They had the resilience, the composure and the belief to eke out victory in the tightest of scenarios - other Tipp champions did not and fell by the wayside with heart breaking consequences.

Perhaps then, Borris-Ileigh have handed Tipperary clubs the template needed. Perhaps others will work to create the same level as hunger as the Premier champions have - mind you, it did take thirty-three years to do it, and the big challenge for them now will be to replicate it in 2020.



Can they do it?

It's a betting man would mortgage against them.