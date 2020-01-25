Our Lady’s Templemore suffer a narrow Dr Harty Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of St Flannan’s in Nenagh

Our Lady's Templemore suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of St Flannan's, Ennis in the Dr Harty Cup semi-finals on Saturday at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh. Entering the final quarter of this entertaining 2019-20 Munster Post-Primary Schools Under-19A Hurling Championship clash Our Lady’s led 1-12 to 0-13, but St Flannan’s finished much the stronger when out-scoring their opponents 0-5 to 0-1.

Dr Harty Cup - Munster Post-Primary Schools

Under-19A Hurling Championship Sem-Final

Our Lady’s Templemore 1-13

St Flannan’s, Ennis 0-18

St Flannan’s employed a sweeper throughout along with a sophisticated short puck-out system and although Our Lady’s Templemore got to grips with the challenge posed it is fair to say that the Ennis side proved themselves the slightly more accomplished outfit.

Kevin Maher, Cian O’Dwyer, Tony Cahill and John Campion were outstanding for Our Lady’s while Stephen Casey, Cian Galvin, Jarlaith Collins and man of the match Oisín O’Donnell shone brightly for a St Flannan’s team which trailed 0-3 to 0-1 after just seven minutes.

Although Tony Butler landed an excellent early point for St Flannan’s efforts from Kevin Maher (’65), John Campion and Tony Cahill had forced Our Lady’s Templemore into a two-point lead. Cahill was especially prominent during this early period having turned over an opposition defender to earn the initial ’65 and then performed another expert tackle to dispossess Niall Walsh in the seventh minute before dispatching a cracker.

ST FLANNAN’S HIT BACK

St Flannan’s, however, hit back with five points in succession. The Ennis side led 0-6 to 0-3 after fourteen minutes with their sweeper system knocking Our Lady’s out of their stride. Diarmuid Cahill and Stephen Casey were responsible for two superb points from play during this surge while the Ennis side’s sharp combination play around the middle third was particularly noteworthy.

Two Templemore frees and an excellent Tony Cahill effort from play left two between them (0-6 to 0-8) with twenty-three minutes on the clock.

Our Lady’s had adjusted well to the tactical challenge posed and happened upon a little good fortune in the 28th minute - when Kevin Maher’s long-range free broke in behind the opposition half-backs James Devaney gathered the loose ball, noted that his marker Jarlaith Collins had slipped and beat ‘keeper Cian Broderick with a rasping right-handed effort from a narrow angle (1-6 to 0-8).

In first half injury time Stephen Casey and John Campion traded outstanding points (both were preceded by some terrific approach play) to leave Our Lady’s nursing a one-point advantage at the break (1-7 to 0-9).

Significantly, St Flannan’s had played with the breeze in the opening half.

SURGE CLEAR

Our Lady’s surged two clear (1-9 to 0-10) thanks to Kevin Maher (free) and James Devaney (free) during the opening seven minutes of the second half, but following an Ashley Brohan free and a determined individual effort from Oisín O’Donnell in the 42nd minute the sides were level (1-9 to 0-12).

The Templemore lads, however, were hurling that much better now. John Campion was proving a key influence at half-forward and when James Devaney converted three frees between the 43rd and 47th minutes Our Lady’s led, once more, by two (1-12 to 0-13).

St Flannan’s now enjoyed an opportunity to throw in the towel. A couple of their short puck-outs had gone wrong and Templemore were taking advantage to devastating effect, but, and to their credit, the Ennis side stuck at it and were rewarded when efforts from Killian O’Connor and Ashley Brohan (free) tied the game with nine minutes to play (1-12 to 0-15).

Cian Galvin’s free in the 55th minute presented St Flannan’s with the lead for the first time since the 23rd and when Ashley Brohan clipped over another point seconds later the Clare men led by two (1-12 to 0-17).

St Flannan’s had now hit four without reply and the task faced by the Templemore team had grown all the more complicated in the 56th minute when Lorcan Roche was dismissed for a second bookable offence - the JK Bracken’s full-back was cautioned for a late hit during the build up to Ashley Brohan’s key score.

There was still time for Our Lady’s to rescue the situation given the fact that referee Johnny Murphy intended to play five minutes of injury time.

A James Devaney free did reel St Flannan’s in a little in the 64th minute, but Cian Galvin enjoyed the final say in the matter when he landed his fourth free of the afternoon in the 65th.

St Flannan’s edged the wide count (10-9) and also dropped seven shots short (Our Lady’s Templemore: 8) while Our Lady’s earned 23 frees (St Flannan’s: 22).

MATCH DETAILS

Our Lady’s Templemore: Paddy Hassett (Rathdowney-Errill, Laois), Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Lorcan Roche (JK Bracken’s), Henry Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields), James Corcoran (JK Bracken’s), Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘65), Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny), Conor Cadell (JK Bracken’s), John Campion (Drom & Inch, 0-2), Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), Kenny Ryan (Toomevara), Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh, 1-6, 0-6 frees), Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch, 0-2), Paudie Kinane (Drom & Inch). Subs: (43rd) Luke Ormond (JK Bracken’s) for Ciarán McCormack, (44th) Darragh Kennedy (Drom & Inch) for Conor Cadell, (56th) Mikey Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) for James Corcoran.

St Flannan’s, Ennis: Cian Broderick, Niall Walsh, Darragh Healy, Jarlaith Collins, Mathew Reidy, Cian Galvin (0-6, 0-4 frees), Tony Butler (0-1), Stephen Casey (0-2), Conner Hegarty, Killian O’Connor (0-1), Oisín O’Donnell (0-1), Ashley Brohan (0-5, 0-4 frees), Colm Cassidy, Diarmuid Cahill (0-1), Peter Power (0-1). Subs: (43rd) James Doherty for Colm Cassidy, (56th) Dylan Cunningham for Peter Power.

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

