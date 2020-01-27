Big wins for Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore at Gowran Park and Fairyhouse

Rachael Blackmore brought her season’s tally to 52 winners when winning the ladies’ auction maiden hurdle at Gowran Park on Thyestes Thursday.

She had an easy time of it on the 2/5 favourite Aione which led from the fourth hurdle and readily accounted for West Cork Wildway by five and a half lengths.

Gavin Ryan and County Kildare trainer Mark Fahey won the opening division of the 10f handicap with Iron Blue at Dundalk on Friday night. The Killenaule apprentice was in the saddle as the 14/1 shot led inside the final furlong to get the better of the Thomond O’Mara-trained Anfaass in the colours of the Friday Night Lights Syndicate.

Fethard apprentice Ben Coen won the concluding 7f handicap on the Eddie Lynam-trained Major Power. It was a 1-2 for the County Meath trainer as the 5/1 chance beat the Gavin Ryan-ridden 7/2 favourite Masalai by a length and three-quarters.

Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead have so much to look forward to with an enviable band of mares and Minella Melody gave the pair another notable success when taking the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

Despite a 4lbs penalty, she readily brushed aside a trio of Willie Mullins runners, with the 100/30 chance heading the front-running Colreevy on the run to the final flight to score by two and a half lengths with Dolcita, another representing the champion trainer, half a length away in third place.

De Bromhead said, “I thought she toughed it out again, she is obviously a lady that doesn’t kill herself and only does enough. She is probably more of a staying mare and she is one we will keep our options open with. She would have to be considered now for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Conditional rider Trevor Ryan had his claim reduced to 5lbs after he got Highest Benefit home by three-parts of a length in the opportunity handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Owned, trained and bred by Willie Austin, the 6/1 chance got the better of dead-heaters Moynode Gold and Goulane Jessie by three-parts of a length to give Ryan his 25th career winner. Austin said, “He stayed on great. He made a bit of a mistake at the second last, but it woke him up. It was a bit too heavy for him here the last day and he liked that ground. We'll maybe get another one of these three-mile races somewhere.”