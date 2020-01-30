Draw Made: Defending champions Kiladangan will take on Silvermines in the opening round of the North Tipperary SHC

The draw for the 2020 Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship was made on Thursday night, January 30. Last season Kiladangan cruised to a 2-13 to 1-8 North final win over Borris-Ileigh and in the opening round of this year’s competition the defending champions will face Silvermines.

The draw for the opening round of the 2020 Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship reads as follows: Ballina v Portroe, Kiladangan (A) v Silvermines, Kiladangan (B) v Nenagh Éire Óg, Borris-Ileigh v Toomevara, Kilruane MacDonagh’s v Lorrha-Dorrha and Templederry Kenyons v Burgess.

The following two sides have byes to the quarter-finals: Roscrea and Newport.

Please note that the opening round of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship will take place on the week-ending March 29, the quarter-finals on the week-ending April 5 and the semi-finals on the week-ending April 12.

The draw for the 2020 North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals reads as follows: Borrisokane v Moneygall, Shannon Rovers v Ballinahinch.

The semi-finals will take place on the week-ending April 5 and the final on the week-ending April 12.

