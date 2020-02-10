Tipperary soccer Sunday totally blown away by Storm Ciara

There was no soccer played in the TSDL on Sunday last due to Storm Ciara with all games in the Tipperary Cup, Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 Leagues postponed.

The only football played over the weekend were three youth games on Saturday which went as follows:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Tipperary Youth Cup 1st Round

Two Mile Borris 0 – 3 Bansha Town

TSDL Youths Division 2

Cashel Town 3 – 1 Peake Villa

Cullen Lattin B 0 – 7 Clonmel Town

A full programme of games is scheduled for next weekend so hopefully the league can play catch up on Saturday and Sunday next, weather permitting of course.

Cashel Town Youths Team who beat Peake Villa 3-1 in their Youths Division 2 League game played at Palmer's Hill Cashel on Saturday, February 8. Back L to R: Jack Fitzpatrick, James Casey, Luke Bennett, Darragh Hurley, Darragh Lacey, Peadar Morgan. Front L to R: Cathal Quinn, Paric Brosnan, Ross Whelan, Eoin McLoughney and Jack McGrath.

Next weekend’s games are as follows:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2pm N Coughlan

TSDL Youth League Division 1

Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O Dwyer

Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm E Ryan

TSDL Youth Division 2

Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin B, 2:30pm P Ivors

Munster Junior Cup 5th Round

St Michael’s v Regional United B, 3pm P Keane, J Lyons, T Keating

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Paddy Purtill Cup semi-final

Galbally United v Kilmanahan United, 2:30pm J Maguire

Tipperary Town v Cashel Town, 11:30am M Coady

Peter O'Reilly Cup semi finals

St Nicholas v Mullinahone, 2:30pm B O Donoghue

Moyglass United v Suirside, 2:30pm P Keane

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan

Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 2:30pm P Ivors

Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J Teehan

Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am J O Dwyer

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United, 11am J Teehan

Clonmel Town v Old Bridge, 2:30pm M Coady

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm T Keating

Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park, 11:30am G Ward

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Bansha Celtic v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm G Ward

Clonmel Celtic v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm E Ryan

Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Peake Villa Youths Team who lost to Cashel Town in their Youths Division 2 League game played at Palmer's Hill Cashel on Saturday, February 8. Back L to R: Conor Wall, Danny Treacy, Sean Condron, Peter Aleshiuloye, Siya Ndzganini, Niall Dunne. Front L to R: Tristan Twomey, Scott Brennan, Robbie Stapleton, Aidan Butler and Conor Murphy.