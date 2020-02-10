SOCCER
Tipperary soccer Sunday totally blown away by Storm Ciara
Referee Paddy Ivors keeping a close eye on Cathal Quinn (Cashel Town) and Scott Brennan (Peake Villa)
There was no soccer played in the TSDL on Sunday last due to Storm Ciara with all games in the Tipperary Cup, Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 Leagues postponed.
The only football played over the weekend were three youth games on Saturday which went as follows:
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Tipperary Youth Cup 1st Round
Two Mile Borris 0 – 3 Bansha Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cashel Town 3 – 1 Peake Villa
Cullen Lattin B 0 – 7 Clonmel Town
A full programme of games is scheduled for next weekend so hopefully the league can play catch up on Saturday and Sunday next, weather permitting of course.
Cashel Town Youths Team who beat Peake Villa 3-1 in their Youths Division 2 League game played at Palmer's Hill Cashel on Saturday, February 8. Back L to R: Jack Fitzpatrick, James Casey, Luke Bennett, Darragh Hurley, Darragh Lacey, Peadar Morgan. Front L to R: Cathal Quinn, Paric Brosnan, Ross Whelan, Eoin McLoughney and Jack McGrath.
Next weekend’s games are as follows:
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round
Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2pm N Coughlan
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O Dwyer
Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm E Ryan
TSDL Youth Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin B, 2:30pm P Ivors
Munster Junior Cup 5th Round
St Michael’s v Regional United B, 3pm P Keane, J Lyons, T Keating
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Paddy Purtill Cup semi-final
Galbally United v Kilmanahan United, 2:30pm J Maguire
Tipperary Town v Cashel Town, 11:30am M Coady
Peter O'Reilly Cup semi finals
St Nicholas v Mullinahone, 2:30pm B O Donoghue
Moyglass United v Suirside, 2:30pm P Keane
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 2:30pm P Ivors
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J Teehan
Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am J O Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United, 11am J Teehan
Clonmel Town v Old Bridge, 2:30pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm T Keating
Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park, 11:30am G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm G Ward
Clonmel Celtic v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm E Ryan
Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Peake Villa Youths Team who lost to Cashel Town in their Youths Division 2 League game played at Palmer's Hill Cashel on Saturday, February 8. Back L to R: Conor Wall, Danny Treacy, Sean Condron, Peter Aleshiuloye, Siya Ndzganini, Niall Dunne. Front L to R: Tristan Twomey, Scott Brennan, Robbie Stapleton, Aidan Butler and Conor Murphy.
