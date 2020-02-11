Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC are set to face off in a key All-Ireland League clash on Friday night

Local rivals Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC are set to face off in a key Energia All-Ireland League division 2A clash on Friday night, February 14 (kick-off 8pm) at New Ormond Park in Nenagh - with seven rounds of games remaining in division 2A Cashel RFC are fifth in the table while Nenagh Ormond are dead last and facing potential relegation. Cashel RFC, however, are just two points off second place and really are in the hunt for promotion.

Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond collided in the opening round of the prestigious Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup in Nenagh earlier this season when a composed Cashel RFC side stormed back from fourteen points adrift to beat their Tipperary rivals Nenagh Ormond (17-22). The sides met once more at Spafield in Cashel on November 29 and, once more, Cashel RFC prevailed on a 22-10 scoreline.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.