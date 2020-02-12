GAELIC FOOTBALL

Here are the draws for the 2020 county Tipperary junior A and B football championships

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Here are the draws for the 2020 county Tipperary junior A and B football championships

The County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have made the draws for the group stage of the 2020 county junior A and B football championships.

COUNTY JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship reads as follows.

Group One - Round One: Knockavilla Kickhams v Killenaule, Portroe bye.

Group Two - Round One: Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Seán Treacy's, Emly v Cahir.

Group Three - Round One: Inane Rovers v Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Newcastle v Arravale Rovers.

Group Four - Round One: Boherlahan-Dualla v Ballina, Ardfinnan bye.

Group Five - Round One: St Patrick's v Carrick Swans, Clerihan v Moyle Rovers.

Group Six - Round One: Newport v Cappawhite, Solohead bye.

COUNTY JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Junior B Football Championship reads as follows.

Group One - Round One: Rosegreen v Éire Óg Annacarty, Clonmel Óg v Nenagh Éire Óg.

Group Two - Round One: Clonmel Commercials v Kilruane MacDonagh's, Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Galtee Rovers.

Group Three - Round One: Lorrha-Dorrha v Moyle Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle v Rockwell Rovers.

Group Four - Round One: Loughmore-Castleiney v JK Bracken's, Clonakenny v Moyne-Templetuohy.