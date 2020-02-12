GAELIC FOOTBALL
Here are the draws for the 2020 county Tipperary junior A and B football championships
The County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have made the draws for the group stage of the 2020 county junior A and B football championships.
COUNTY JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship reads as follows.
Group One - Round One: Knockavilla Kickhams v Killenaule, Portroe bye.
Group Two - Round One: Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Seán Treacy's, Emly v Cahir.
Group Three - Round One: Inane Rovers v Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Newcastle v Arravale Rovers.
Group Four - Round One: Boherlahan-Dualla v Ballina, Ardfinnan bye.
Group Five - Round One: St Patrick's v Carrick Swans, Clerihan v Moyle Rovers.
Group Six - Round One: Newport v Cappawhite, Solohead bye.
COUNTY JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw for the 2020 FBD Insurance County Junior B Football Championship reads as follows.
Group One - Round One: Rosegreen v Éire Óg Annacarty, Clonmel Óg v Nenagh Éire Óg.
Group Two - Round One: Clonmel Commercials v Kilruane MacDonagh's, Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Galtee Rovers.
Group Three - Round One: Lorrha-Dorrha v Moyle Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle v Rockwell Rovers.
Group Four - Round One: Loughmore-Castleiney v JK Bracken's, Clonakenny v Moyne-Templetuohy.
