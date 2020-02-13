Here is the draw for the 2020 All-County Football League

The County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have made the draws for the 2020 FBD Insurance All-County Football League. The All-County Football League is scheduled to commence on the week-ending Sunday, March 1.

DIVISION ONE

Group One: JK Bracken's, Clonmel Óg, Aherlow, Ardfinnan, Galtee Rovers.

Round One: JK Bracken's v Clonmel Óg, Aherlow v Ardfinnan.

Group Two: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Moyle Rovers, Clonmel Commercials, Cahir, Fethard.

Round One: Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Moyle Rovers, Clonmel Commercials v Cahir.

DIVISION TWO

Group: Cahir, Ballylooby-Castlegrace, Arravale Rovers, Fr Sheehy's, Ballyporeen, St Patrick's.

Round One: Cahir v Ballylooby-Castlegrace, Arravale Rovers v Fr Sheehy's, Ballyporeen v St Patrick's.

DIVISION THREE

Group One: Loughmore-Castleiney, Mullinahone, Emly, Solohead, Nenagh Éire Óg.

Round One: Loughmore-Castleiney v Mullinahone, Emly v Solohead.

Group Two: Clerihan, Newcastle, Newport, Arravale Rovers, Seán Treacy's.

Round One: Clerihan v Newcastle, Newport v Arravale Rovers.

