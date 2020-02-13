The draw for the divisional groups and opening round of games in the 2020 All-County Hurling League has been made

The County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have made the draws for the 2020 FBD Insurance All-County Hurling League - the divisional groupings and the fixtures in the first round of games are now known. The All-County Hurling League is scheduled to commence on the week-ending Sunday, March 8 while the second round is fixed to take place on Sunday, March 15.

2020 FBD INSURANCE ALL-COUNTY HURLING LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Group One: Loughmore-Castleiney, Drom & Inch, Clonakenny, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Éire Óg Annacarty, Borris-Ileigh, Roscrea, Toomevara.

Round One: Loughmore-Castleiney v Drom & Inch, Clonakenny v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Éire Óg Annacarty v Borris-Ileigh, Roscrea v Toomevara.

Group Two: Nenagh Éire Óg, Kilruane MacDonagh's, Upperchurch-Drombane, Moycarkey-Borris, Kiladangan, Lorrha-Dorrha, Thurles Sarsfields, Portroe.

Round One: Nenagh Éire Óg v Kilruane MacDonagh's, Upperchurch-Drombane v Moycarkey-Borris, Kiladangan v Lorrha-Dorrha, Thurles Sarsfields v Portroe.

DIVISION TWO

Group One: Burgess, Mullinahone, Cashel King Cormacs, Shannon Rovers, Templederry Kenyons, Killenaule, Newport, Drom & Inch.

Round One: Burgess v Mullinahone, Cashel King Cormacs v Shannon Rovers, Templederry Kenyons v Killenaule, Newport v Drom & Inch.

Group Two: Carrick Swans, Knockavilla Kickhams, Golden-Kilfeacle v St Mary's Clonmel, Ballina, Silvermines, JK Bracken's, Holycross-Ballycahill.

Round One: Carrick Swans v Knockavilla Kickhams, Golden-Kilfeacle v St Mary's Clonmel, Ballina v Silvermines, JK Bracken's v Holycross-Ballycahill.

DIVISION THREE

Group One: Cappawhite, Seán Treacy's, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ballingarry, Borrisokane, Lattin-Cullen, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Carrick Davins.

Round One: Cappawhite v Seán Treacy's, Kilsheelan Kilcash v Ballingarry, Borrisokane v Lattin-Cullen, Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Carrick Davins.

Group Two: Galtee Rovers, Moneygall, Moyne-Templetuohy, Arravale Rovers, Kiladangan, Ballinahinch, Boherlahan-Dualla.

Round One: Galtee Rovers v Moneygall, Moyne-Templetuohy v Arravale Rovers, Kiladangan v Ballinahinch.

DIVISION FOUR

Group One: Boherlahan-Dualla, Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Thurles Sarsfields, Mullinahone, Cahir, St Patrick's.

Round One: Boherlahan-Dualla v Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Thurles Sarsfields v Mullinahone, Cahir v St Patrick's.

Group Two: Ballylooby-Castlegrace, Moyle Rovers, Newcastle, Moycarkey-Borris, Ballybacon-Grange, Upperchurch-Drombane.

Round One: Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Moyle Rovers, Newcastle v Moycarkey-Borris, Ballybacon-Grange v Upperchurch-Drombane.

DIVISION FIVE

Group One: Newport, Skeheenarinky, Moycarkey-Borris, Loughmore-Castleiney, Cahir.

Round One: Newport v Skeheenarinky, Moycarkey-Borris v Loughmore-Castleiney.

Group Two: Lorrha-Dorrha, Ballingarry, Clonmel Óg, Thurles Gaels, Emly.

Round One: Lorrha-Dorrha v Ballingarry, Clonmel Óg v Thurles Gaels.

DIVISION SIX

Group: Rosegreen, Knock, Clerihan, Solohead, Killea.

Round One: Rosegreen v Knock, Clerihan v Solohead.

GORTNAHOE-GLENGOOLE MOTION

A Gortnahoe-Glengoole motion at the November meeting of the County Board was passed which has transformed how the All-County Hurling League will operate in 2020 from a promotion-relegation perspective. As a result of the Gortnahoe-Glengoole motion three teams from divisions one to four will be relegated while three teams from divisions two to four will be promoted in their place; the amendment was “aimed at reducing walkovers towards the end of the group stages”.

So, if you take division two of the 2020 All-County Hurling League as an example: the 2019 divisional structure will be retained with both finalists promoted alongside the winner of a play-off between the second from top teams in each group. Meanwhile the bottom team in each group will be relegated while the second from bottom teams in each group play off with the loser relegated to division three. This relegation format will be applied to divisions one, two, three and four while the promotion format will apply to divisions two, three and four.

