Munster under-19B schools hurling final between Cashel CS and Doon now fixed to take place on February 22

The Munster Under-19B Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship final between Cashel Community School and Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon was scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 15 at Bansha, but was called off due to inclement weather. The battle for the prestigious Corn Thomáis Mhic Choilm will now take place on Saturday, February 22 at Bansha (12 noon).

The Doon team, which features eight Tipperary players from Cappawhite and Éire Óg Annacarty, got the better of Borrisokane Community College in the semi-finals (3-21 to 2-15) while Cashel Community School proved too strong for St Augustine’s (4-16 to 3-16).

In the quarter-finals Cashel Community School accounted for Causeway Comprehensive (1-22 to 2-18) while the Tipperary outfit have also beaten Rice College, Ennis (1-17 to 0-8) and Coláiste Chríost Rí, Cork (7-21 to 0-5) during their campaign.

Meanwhile Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon proved too strong for Scoil Phobal, Roscrea (1-32 to 4-20) in the quarter-finals and Abbey CBS (1-16 to 1-15) in an earlier round of the competition. The Limerick school did lose to St Augustine's (2-8 to 1-13) during the group phase, but re-grouped before surging into the provincial decider.

The Cashel Community School team which beat St Augustine’s in the semi-finals read as follows: Jack Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Conor Farrell (Knockavilla Kickhams), Tomás Bourke (Boherlahan-Dualla), Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Lorcan Carr (Knockavilla Kickhams), Ben Loughman (Knockavilla Kickhams), Brian Óg O’Dwyer (Rockwell-Rosegreen), Euan Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Callum Lawrence (Cashel King Cormacs), Ben Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Daniel Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs), Stephen Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs) and Kevin Cleary (Rockwell-Rosegreen). Subs used: James Murphy (Boherlahan-Dualla), Adam Ryan (Rockwell-Rosegreen), Reuben Bourke (Knockavilla Kickhams) and Ned Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla).

