Tom McGlinchey has named the Tipperary under-20 football panel to face Limerick on Wednesday night

Manager Tom McGlinchey has named the Tipperary panel to face Limerick on Wednesday night, February 19 in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Eirgrid Munster Under-20 Football Championship at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (throw-in 7pm) - the quarter-final winners will host Kerry in the semi-finals on February 26.

The Tipperary under-20 management team reads as follows: manager Tom McGlinchey (Newport), coach-selector Niall Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), coach-selector Liam England (Inane Rovers), physiotherapist Vivienne Glynn, S&C coach Paddy Lowry (Upperchurch-Drombane), logistics Adrian Condon (Ardfinnan), statistics Seán McKeown (Moyle Rovers), video analysis Tommy Toomey (Arravale Rovers) and team secretary Hugh Coghlan (Moyne-Templetuohy).

And, the Tipperary panel to face Limerick has been named as follows:

1. Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers)

2. AJ Willis (Portroe)

3. Billy Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

4. Billy O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

5. Brian McKeown (Moyle Rovers)

6. Christy English (Ballyporeen)

7. Ciarán O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

8. Conal Moran (Shannon Rovers)

9. Conor Anderson (Clonmel Óg)

10. Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney)

11. Conor Shanahan (Inane Rovers)

12. Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan)

13. Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers)

14. Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s)

15. Eoghan Power (Ballina)

16. Fabian Kerton (Clonmel Óg)

17. Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan)

18. Kevin Grogan (Cahir)

19. Kuba Beben (JK Bracken’s)

20. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

21. Lorcan Roche (JK Bracken’s)

22. Mark O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

23. Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

24. Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone)

25. Noel Oblior (Carrick Swans)

26. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

27. Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

28. Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers)

29. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

30. Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

31. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

32. Shane O’Connor (Clonmel Óg)

33. Stephen Grogan (Cahir)

