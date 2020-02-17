GAELIC FOOTBALL
Tipperary name team for U-20 championship clash with Limerick
Sean O'Connor is named at full forward on the Tipperary team to play Limerick in the Munster U-20 Football Championship this Wednesday
Tipperary commence their Munster U-20 Football Championship this Wednesday night, February 19 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm with a quarter-final fixture against Limerick.
Manager Tom McGlinchey has named his starting 15 and it lines out as follows -
1. Kuba Beben - JK Brackens
2. Paul Devlin - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
3. Darragh O'Leary (Captain) – Ardfinnan
4. Brian McKeown - Moyle Rovers
5. Mark O'Meara - Grangemockler-Ballyneale
6. Martin Kehoe – Mullinahone
7. Éanna McBride - JK Brackens
8. Kevin Grogan - Cahir
9. AJ Willis – Portroe
10. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney
11. Riain Quigley (Vice-Captain) - Moyle Rovers
12. Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
13. Adam McGrath - Galtee Rovers
14. Seán O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials
15. Kyle Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris
For more Tipperary sport read Aishling Moloney inspires Tipperary Ladies Footballers to victory
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on