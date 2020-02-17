Tipperary name team for U-20 championship clash with Limerick

Tipperary commence their Munster U-20 Football Championship this Wednesday night, February 19 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm with a quarter-final fixture against Limerick.

Manager Tom McGlinchey has named his starting 15 and it lines out as follows -

1. Kuba Beben - JK Brackens

2. Paul Devlin - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

3. Darragh O'Leary (Captain) – Ardfinnan

4. Brian McKeown - Moyle Rovers

5. Mark O'Meara - Grangemockler-Ballyneale

6. Martin Kehoe – Mullinahone

7. Éanna McBride - JK Brackens

8. Kevin Grogan - Cahir

9. AJ Willis – Portroe

10. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney

11. Riain Quigley (Vice-Captain) - Moyle Rovers

12. Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. Adam McGrath - Galtee Rovers

14. Seán O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials

15. Kyle Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris

