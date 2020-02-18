Tipperary senior camogie team set to host Dublin in a key league encounter this Sunday at The Ragg

The Tipperary senior team are set to host Dublin in a key Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League division one fixture on Sunday, February 23 at The Ragg (throw-in 4pm) - the Premier County's intermediate team will take on Laois at the same venue at 2pm (please note that the venue for this intermediate contest may change depending on the weather conditions).

The Tipperary senior team launched their Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League division one campaign on February 2 when beating Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (0-10 to 1-6). And, the clash with Dublin represents a key fixture for the team managed by Bill Mullaney.

Tipperary have been drawn in group two of division one in the Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League alongside Limerick, Galway and Dublin - the Premier County are away to All-Ireland champions Galway on March 8.

Only the group winners will progress to the league final so a victory over Dublin on Sunday could set Tipperary up for a winner-takes-all clash with Galway in round three.

Meanwhile Kilkenny, Clare, Offaly, Waterford and Cork are battling it out in group one.

In division two the Tipperary intermediate team will face Dublin (home), Laois (home) and Antrim (away) on March 8 during the round robin stage of the competition.

2019 CAMPAIGN

Tipperary's 2019 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaign came to a conclusion at the semi-final stage when the Premier County lost to Kilkenny (3-12 to 2-21). Tipp battled their way into the semi-finals when the Premier County beat Limerick 1-10 to 1-5 in the quarter-finals.

Tipperary lost their opening game during the group stage of the 2019 championship to Cork (1-8 to 2-20), but the Premier County bounced back to register four successive wins over Waterford (4-11 to 2-14), Clare (2-12 to 1-7), Dublin (1-11 to 0-9) and Meath (0-15 to 0-11) and duly progressed to the knock-out stage of the competition. In the 2019 Munster championship Tipp beat Waterford in the provincial semi-finals (2-23 to 1-8), but lost the decider to Cork (2-10 to 3-17).

In 2019 the Tipperary senior team did not progress to the knock-out stage of the Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League, but the intermediate side beat Kilkenny (0-14 to 0-8) in the division two final. Last year the intermediate team lost the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship final to Cork (1-8 to 1-12) before losing to Galway in a subsequent All-Ireland semi-final (2-5 to 2-9).

In the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship the Premier County will face Clare (away) on June 13, Galway (home) on June 20, Westmeath (away) on June 27 and Wexford (home) on July 11. In the All-Ireland intermediate championship Tipperary will take on Laois (away) on June 13, Kilkenny (home) on June 20, Derry (away) on July 4, Meath (home) on July 11, Cork (away) on July 18 and Antrim (home) on July 25.

MANAGEMENT TEAM

The Tipperary senior and intermediate camogie teams are both guided by an identical management team which is led by manager Bill Mullaney (Newport- Ballinahinch).

The teams are coached by Eddie Costello (Drom & Inch - Eddie is also an S&C coach), Dinny Ferncombe (Holycross -Ballycahill) and Brian Kennedy (Foynes, Limerick) while Carmel Bradshaw (Ballina) and Mary Howard (Cahir) are both selectors. Carmel Bradshaw also performs the role of logistics manager. Kevin O'Connor (Kinnity, Offaly) works as a strength and conditioning coach with the players while Kellie Byrne (Holycross- Ballycahill) is the team physiotherapist. Maggie O'Grady (Thurles Sarsfields) takes responsibility for video analysis while Peter Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) is the equipment manager and the kit man is Kevin Bourke (Drom & Inch).

TIPPERARY PANEL

The 51-player Tipperary panel reads as follows: Clodagh Quirke, Cáit Devane, Emer Loughman, Sarah Fryday, Casey Hennessey (all Clonoulty-Rossmore), Grace O’Toole, Thea Curtin, Emma Flanagan (all Newport-Ballinahinch), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Ciardha Maher, Ciara McKeogh, Ciara Houlihan, Jenny Grace, Emily Morrissey (all Burgess-Duharra), Andrea Loughnane, Laura Loughnane, Nicola Loughnane, Karen Kennedy (all Thurles Sarsfields), Ereena Fryday, Beth Ryan (both Knockavilla Kickhams), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Roseanna O’Donnell, Jean Kelly, Aoife Butler (all Éire Óg Annacarty), Claire Stakelum (Holycross- Ballycahill), Mary Burke, Aoife McGrath, Eimear McGrath, Miriam Campion, Niamh Treacy, Niamh Long (all Drom & Inch), Laura Shinners (Kilurane MacDonagh's), Grace O’Brien, Hazel McAuliffe (both Nenagh Éire Óg), Caoimhe Purdue, Karin Blair, Aine O’Dwyer, Orla O’Dwyer , Nicole Shelly, Sorcha Ryan (all Cashel), Ciara Ryan (Silvermines), Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan), Shauna Quirke, Margaret Quigley (both Toomevara), Nicole Walsh, Julieanne Burke (both Borris-Ileigh), Emma Mulqueen (Kiladangan), Carol Casey (Cahir) and Aisling Sheedy (Portroe).

