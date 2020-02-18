Tipperary Cup final between Borroway Rovers and Sallypark Ódhrans now fixed to take place on February 23

The North Tipperary & District League have scheduled the Tipperary Cup final between Borroway Rovers and Sallypark Ódhrans to take place at Holycross on Sunday, February 23 at 11.30am - the decider was fixed to take place on the last two successive weekends, but was called off on both occasions due to the atrocious weather conditions.

Eugene Foley's Sallypark Ódhrans side have been a revelation in this year's competition - the first division team based at Latteragh have already accounted for Thurles Town, Killavilla United and league champions Nenagh Celtic during their giant-killing campaign.

Borroway Rovers, however, represent the real heart-warming story of the season. The Thurles side are managed by Paul Gould and finished second in the Premier Division despite the fact that their dressing rooms at Loughtagalla Park were extensively damaged by a fire in early 2019. Rovers shook off the heart-break associated with that incident and will enter Sunday's final full of confidence.

