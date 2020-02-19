Munster club draw clears the way for Tipperary to play the county senior hurling final on November 1

This week the County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) has forwarded the master fixtures plan to the clubs of Tipperary. Based on the fact that the Tipperary senior club hurling champions have been drawn in the semi-finals of the provincial championship on November 15 the CCC have decided to provisionally schedule the 2020 county senior hurling championship final for Sunday, November 1.

The master fixtures plan is drawn up by the CCC at the start of each year and represents a provisional fixtures guide for the forthcoming year. It is sensibly based on Tipperary, potentially, reaching the All-Ireland senior hurling final on August 16. The club championship fixtures are designed based on this supposition i.e. no FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship games will take place in the Premier County this year until Liam Sheedy's Tipperary exit the inter-county championship.

Please note that the master fixtures plan does not allow for rounds of the respective divisional senior and intermediate hurling championships to be played - it is the responsibility of each divisional board to have their respective competitions completed before the first round of the county championship takes place (week-ending August 30).

So, according to the master fixtures plan the rounds of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup), FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship will take take place as follows:

Week-ending August 30: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round one, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round one and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round one.

Week-ending September 6: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round two, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round two and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round two.

Week-ending September 20: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round three, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round three and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round three - this round will complete the group stage of the respective competitions.

Wednesday, September 23: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals (if required).

Week-ending September 27: FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

Week-ending October 4: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) quarter-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Week-ending October 18: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) semi-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship final.

Week-ending November 1: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) final and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup final.

MUNSTER CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW

The Tipperary champions will feature in the 2020 Munster junior hurling and football championship quarter-finals on the week-ending November 1.

The Tipperary intermediate hurling champions will feature in a provincial quarter-final on the week-ending November 1 while the Premier County's intermediate football champions will compete in a Munster semi-final on the week-ending November 8.

The Tipperary senior hurling and football champions have been drawn in the semi-finals of the Munster club championship and both games will take place on the week-ending November 15.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.