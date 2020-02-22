Venue Update: Tipperary senior camogie team will host national league clash with Dublin at Bansha on Sunday

The Tipperary senior team have been forced to switch their Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League division one clash with Dublin on Sunday, February 23 to Bansha (throw-in 2pm). The Tipperary senior team launched their Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League division one campaign on February 2 when beating Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (0-10 to 1-6). And, the clash with Dublin represents a key fixture for the team managed by Bill Mullaney.

Tipperary have been drawn in group two of division one in the Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League alongside Limerick, Galway and Dublin - the Premier County are away to All-Ireland champions Galway on March 8. Only the group winners will progress to the league final so a victory over Dublin on Sunday could set Tipperary up for a winner-takes-all clash with Galway in round three. Meanwhile Kilkenny, Clare, Offaly, Waterford and Cork are battling it out in group one.

MANAGEMENT TEAM

The Tipperary senior and intermediate camogie teams are both guided by an identical management team which is led by manager Bill Mullaney (Newport- Ballinahinch). The teams are coached by Eddie Costello (Drom & Inch - Eddie is also an S&C coach), Dinny Ferncombe (Holycross -Ballycahill) and Brian Kennedy (Foynes, Limerick) while Carmel Bradshaw (Ballina) and Mary Howard (Cahir) are both selectors. Carmel Bradshaw also performs the role of logistics manager. Kevin O'Connor (Kinnity, Offaly) works as a strength and conditioning coach with the players while Kellie Byrne (Holycross- Ballycahill) is the team physiotherapist. Maggie O'Grady (Thurles Sarsfields) takes responsibility for video analysis while Peter Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) is the equipment manager and the kit man is Kevin Bourke (Drom & Inch).

TIPPERARY PANEL

The 51-player Tipperary panel reads as follows: Clodagh Quirke, Cáit Devane, Emer Loughman, Sarah Fryday, Casey Hennessey (all Clonoulty-Rossmore), Grace O’Toole, Thea Curtin, Emma Flanagan (all Newport-Ballinahinch), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Ciardha Maher, Ciara McKeogh, Ciara Houlihan, Jenny Grace, Emily Morrissey (all Burgess-Duharra), Andrea Loughnane, Laura Loughnane, Nicola Loughnane, Karen Kennedy (all Thurles Sarsfields), Ereena Fryday, Beth Ryan (both Knockavilla Kickhams), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Roseanna O’Donnell, Jean Kelly, Aoife Butler (all Éire Óg Annacarty), Claire Stakelum (Holycross- Ballycahill), Mary Burke, Aoife McGrath, Eimear McGrath, Miriam Campion, Niamh Treacy, Niamh Long (all Drom & Inch), Laura Shinners (Kilurane MacDonagh's), Grace O’Brien, Hazel McAuliffe (both Nenagh Éire Óg), Caoimhe Purdue, Karin Blair, Aine O’Dwyer, Orla O’Dwyer , Nicole Shelly, Sorcha Ryan (all Cashel), Ciara Ryan (Silvermines), Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan), Shauna Quirke, Margaret Quigley (both Toomevara), Nicole Walsh, Julieanne Burke (both Borris-Ileigh), Emma Mulqueen (Kiladangan), Carol Casey (Cahir) and Aisling Sheedy (Portroe).