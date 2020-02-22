HURLING
Tipperary's National Hurling League game against Westmeath switched to Thurles
Semple Stadium will host Tipperary's National Hurling League game against Westmeath tomorrow
The Allianz National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Westmeath, which was to have been played at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, tomorrow, Sunday, will be played instead at Semple Stadium.
The throw-in is at 2pm and the referee is Patrick Murphy, Carlow.
Following defeats by Limerick and Cork, Tipperary will be hoping to pick up their first league points of the campaign.
The Tipperary team is
1 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2 Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
3 Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
4 Seán O'Brien – Newport
5 Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's
6 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7 Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill
8 Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
9 Michael Breen – Ballina
10 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
11 Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
12 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
13 Jason Forde – Silvermines
14 Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch
15 Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
Substitutes:
16 Barry Hogan - Kiladangan
17 Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens
18 Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs
19 Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
20 Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
21 Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
22 John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
23 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
24 Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs
25 Joe O'Dwyer – Killenaule
26 Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore
The Tipperary footballers are also at home this weekend for their Allianz National Football League Division 3 Round 4 tie with Cork in Semple Stadium tonight, Saturday, February 22 at 7pm.
