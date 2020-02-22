Tipperary's National Hurling League game against Westmeath switched to Thurles

The Allianz National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Westmeath, which was to have been played at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, tomorrow, Sunday, will be played instead at Semple Stadium.

The throw-in is at 2pm and the referee is Patrick Murphy, Carlow.

Following defeats by Limerick and Cork, Tipperary will be hoping to pick up their first league points of the campaign.

The Tipperary team is

1 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2 Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3 Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

4 Seán O'Brien – Newport

5 Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's

6 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7 Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill

8 Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

9 Michael Breen – Ballina

10 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

11 Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

12 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

13 Jason Forde – Silvermines

14 Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch

15 Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

Substitutes:

16 Barry Hogan - Kiladangan

17 Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens

18 Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs

19 Paul Flynn – Kiladangan

20 Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

21 Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

22 John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

23 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

24 Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs

25 Joe O'Dwyer – Killenaule

26 Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore

The Tipperary footballers are also at home this weekend for their Allianz National Football League Division 3 Round 4 tie with Cork in Semple Stadium tonight, Saturday, February 22 at 7pm.

For more Tipperary sport read Tipperary senior camogie team will play Sunday's National League game against Dublin in Bansha