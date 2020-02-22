Outstanding Eoghan helps Ballina Power to a 19-point North Tipperary U21B football final win over Moneygall-Clonakenny

Eoghan Power was absolutely outstanding for Ballina during their nineteen-point win over an out-gunned Moneygall-Clonakenny side in the North Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship final played at Ballina on Saturday afternoon.

North Tipperary Under-21B

Football Championship Final

Ballina 3-14 Moneygall-Clonakenny 0-4

James Hanley, Michael Grace, Mathew Power and Sam Loughran also shone brightly for Ballina, but Eoghan Power was the stand-out candidate for the man of the match award given the quality of his performance. The Ballina centre-forward cut the Moneygall-Clonakenny defence to pieces on a regular basis and besides scoring 1-3 from play Eoghan Power also created a whole plethora of chances for his playing colleagues.

It was fair to say that Moneygall-Clonakenny were completely out-gunned in this decider. They were honest in their efforts, but out-classed on this occasion.

Perhaps Ballina’s missed goal-scoring opportunities tell the story of this contest - George Keeley demanded a super save from Seán Maher in the first minute and then conjured another terrific stop to deny Sam Loughran in the 27th. Further to those opportunities Eoghan Power created gilt-edged chances for Mathew Power, Corey Ryan and Cathal O’Donnell, but all three were spurned.

Moneygall-Clonakenny actually took the lead in the ninth minute when Jack O’Brien’s clever pass found the unmarked Cian O’Dwyer, but Ballina hit back with a goal which originated with the subsequent re-start - following a flowing move Eoghan Power provided the assist and David Grace buried his shot in the tenth minute (1-0 to 0-1).

Sam Loughran booted over an impressive brace to extend the Ballina lead to four before Paul Costello (free) responded for a Moneygall-Clonakenny side who already appeared distressed. Further efforts from Eoghan Power and Mathew Power (two, one free) then preceded a second Ballina goal in the 31st minute - Eoghan Power played a smashing one-two with George Keeley before applying a left-footed finish.

Cian O’Dwyer enjoyed the final say in the opening half and Ballina led Moneygall-Clonakenny by eight at the break (2-5 to 0-3).

Ballina added 1-4 to their tally before Jack O’Brien (free) scored Moneygall-Clonakenny’s fourth and final point in the 48th minute.

David Grace, Mathew Power, Sam Loughran (two), Cathal O’Donnell, Eoghan Power (two), Cian Donnelly and George Keeley all scored second half points for Ballina while in the 37th minute Darragh King plundered a goal which found the bottom right hand corner courtesy of a significant deflection.

Ballina edged the wide count (7-6) and dropped three shots short (Moneygall-Clonakenny: three) while Ballina earned nine frees and conceded twenty-three.

Ballina captain Eoghan Power pictured accepting the trophy on behalf of his delighted teammates.

MATCH DETAILS

Ballina: Oisín Concannon, David Slevin, James Hanley, Darragh King (1-0), Conor Burke, Michael Grace, Conor Power, George Keeley (0-1), Sam Loughran (0-4), David Grace (1-1), Eoghan Power (1-3), Robbie Breen, Mathew Power (0-3, 0-1 frees), Corey Ryan, Finn Looney. Subs: Cian Donnelly (0-1) for David Grace, Cathal O’Donnell (0-1) for Robbie Breen, Daniel Tighe for Michael Grace, Mark Lyons for Mathew Power, Brían Flannery for Darragh King.

Moneygall-Clonakenny: Seán Maher, Daniel O’Meara, Roddy Teehan, Timmy Flaherty, Gearóid Larkin, Joe Fogarty, Cian Russell, Mathew O’Sullivan, Paul Costello (0-1, 0-1 free), Henry Fleming, Cian O’Dwyer (0-2), Niall Maher, Mark Fanning, Neil Maher, Jack O’Brien (0-1, 0-1 free). Subs: Peter Maher for Daniel O’Meara, Jack Ryan for Niall Maher, Stephen Maher for Henry Fleming, Shane White for Jack O’Brien, Tomás Teehan for Neil Maher.

Referee: Shane Hodgins (Knockshegowna).