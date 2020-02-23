A place in the camogie league final is within Tipperary’s grasp following a hard-earned win over Dublin

Tipperary are within striking distance of reaching the Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League division one final following their six-point win (0-14 to 0-8) over Dublin at Bansha on Sunday afternoon. Coupled with the Premier County’s 0-10 to 1-6 victory on Limerick soil Bill Mullaney’s Tipp team will now face All-Ireland champions Galway (away) on March 8 knowing that a third successive win will earn Tipp a place in the league final.

It is worth noting, however, that a determined Dublin team pushed Tipperary right to the limit on Sunday. With eleven minutes of normal time remaining there was just a point between the sides (0-9 to 0-8) and although Tipp dominated the final sixteen minutes of the contest (0-5 to 0-0) the Leinster side were bitterly disappointed to lose by such a significant margin.

Just one of the visitors’ starting forwards landed a score from play and although the Dublin players were working hard and breaking through Tipperary tackles in the middle third of the field the side jointly-managed by Willie Braine and John Tracy struggled to convert attacks into scores.

Dublin endured a particularly frustrating opening half. The visitors trailed at the break (0-5 to 0-7) having fired four wides, dropped six shots short and also spurned two terrific goal-scoring opportunities; in the 13th and 29th minutes Tipp ‘keeper Aoife Butler did especially well to parry efforts from Aisling Carolan and Caragh Dawson.

MORE ACCOMPLISHED

Ultimately, Tipperary proved themselves the more accomplished hurlers. The Premier County were not at their best, but Tipp still managed to put away a physically powerful Dublin outfit which threw everything at them.

Laura Shinnors, Niamh Treacy and Aoife McGrath got through an eye-catching body of work at half-back while Nicole Walsh and Róisín Howard stood out up front alongside ace free-taker Cáit Devane. There is no getting away from the fact, however, that Karen Kennedy made a significant impact on proceedings once introduced during the half-time interval.

Tipp led 0-2 to no-score with two minutes on the clock thanks to Cáit Devane (free) and a smashing Róisín Howard effort which was created by Nicole Walsh.

Tipperary, however, were held scoreless for the next sixteen minutes as Dublin took over. Points from Niamh Gannon and Leah Butler (’50) tied the game and although Nicole Walsh responded for Tipp - further efforts from Butler (free) and Gannon forced the visitors into the lead (0-3 to 0-4).

With five minutes to play in the opening half Laura Shinnors landed a long-range free from just inside her own 65-yard line before Emer McGrath added to the Tipperary tally. Leah Butler (’50) hit back for Dublin, but Cáit Devane (two frees) enjoyed the final say in the opening half (0-7 to 0-5).

TOP CLASS STOP

Emer McGrath demanded a top class stop from Dublin ‘keeper Rosie Kenneally immediately after the break before two more Cáit Devane frees forced Tipperary three clear (0-9 to 0-6).

Dublin battled on gamely, however, and held Tipperary scoreless for the next seventeen minutes. During that time Dublin points from Martha O’Donoghue and Caragh Dawson closed the gap to one (0-9 to 0-8).

Then, with the game up for grabs, Karen Kennedy made a telling intervention - in the 54th minute the Thurles Sarsfields star pounced on a dithering Dublin half-back, turned over the ball and won a crucial free which Cáit Devane converted. A minute later Róisín Howard gobbled up a break following an Aoife McGrath delivery and the lively Cahir star left three between them.

Dublin still enjoyed an opportunity to rescue the situation as this contest ticked into injury time, but further points (which arrived courtesy of Cáit Devane (free) and Ciardha Maher) sealed the win before Miriam Campion registered the score the game in the 65th minute - Karen Kennedy picked out the Drom & Inch star with a slick stick pass and Campion converted the opportunity via a smashing turn and shot.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Aoife Butler (Éire Óg Annacarty), Julieanne Burke (Borris-Ileigh), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Sorcha Ryan (Cashel), Laura Shinnors (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-1, 0-1 free), Niamh Treacy (Drom & Inch), Aoife McGrath (Drom & Inch), Grace O’Toole (Newport-Ballinahinch), Jean Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty), Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Róisín Howard (Cahir, 0-2), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Karin Blair (Cashel), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 0-7, 0-7 frees), Emer McGrath (Drom & Inch, 0-1). Subs: (HT) Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields) for Jean Kelly, (42nd) Ciardha Maher (Burgess-Duharra, 0-1) for Karin Blair, (50th) Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Grace O’Toole, (55th) Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch, 0-1) for Emer McGrath, (58th) Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) for Sorcha Ryan, (59th) Shauna Quirke (Toomevara) for Ereena Fryday.

Dublin: Rosie Kenneally, Emma O’Byrne, Emma Flanagan, Miriam Twomey, Niamh Gannon (0-2), Hannah Hegarty, Zoe Couch, Laura Twomey (0-1), Sinéad Wylde, Aoife Walsh, Róisín Baker, Caragh Dawson (0-1), Leah Butler (0-3, 0-2 ‘50s, 0-1 frees), Julia Buckley, Aisling Carolan. Subs: (HT) Martha O’Donoghue (0-1) for Róisín Baker, (49th) Siofra Walsh for Aoife Walsh.

Referee: Justin Heffernan.