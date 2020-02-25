A win on the double would do very nicely for Tipperary this forthcoming weekend

Both the Tipperary hurlers and footballers are still very much in with a fighting chance to force their way back into contention in their respective 2020 league campaigns. Indeed, a win on the double this forthcoming weekend would do very nicely for the Premier County.

Both the Tipperary hurlers and footballers are still very much in with a fighting chance to force their way back into contention in their respective 2020 league campaigns. Indeed, a win on the double this forthcoming weekend would do very nicely for the Premier County.

On Sunday, March 1 proud Ballingarry man Liam Cahill (along with Toomevara coach Michael Bevans) will bring their Waterford team to Semple Stadium, Thurles to take on Liam Sheedy's Tipperary in division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League (throw-in 2pm).

Waterford have been impressive thus far and are joint-top of the division thanks to their 100% record. Tipp, however, hold a game in hand (versus Galway) and could still force their way into the quarter-finals of the competition should the Premier County get the better of the Déise on Sunday.

It is worth noting, too, that Tipperary will face Liam Cahill's Waterford in the opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on May 10.

Meanwhile in division three of the Allianz National Football League the Premier County are sixth in the table following a narrow defeat suffered at the hands of Cork on Saturday (0-21 to 3-13).

Tipperary face a trip to Pearse Park on Sunday, March 1 to face Longford (throw-in 2.30pm) and with successive games coming up against Longford, Offaly and Leitrim there is still every chance that David Power's men could force their way back into the promotion picture.

Conversely, a defeat to Longford on Sunday next could herald a battle to avoid the drop to division four.