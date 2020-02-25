Tipperary is set to host an innovative coaching seminar featuring Michael Dempsey, Oisín McConville and Mikey Bevans

Please note that Tipperary Coaching & Games will host an innovative seminar entitled 'Developing the Youth Coach' on Saturday, March 7 at the LIT Thurles Conference Centre (9.30am to 1.30pm).

The cost to attend the conference is just €15 (including refreshments and lunch) and will feature contributions from former Kilkenny strength and conditioning coach Michael Dempsey (Laois), addiction counsellor and former Armagh inter-county football star Oisín McConville and Toomevara's Michael Bevans who has coached Tipperary to minor, under-20 and under-21 All-Ireland hurling glory in recent seasons.

This conference promises to be a very informative event. And, the County Board are appealing to the clubs of Tipperary to encourage their mentors and coaches with all juvenile teams to attend the conference.

To book your place at this coaching conference please click here.