GAELIC GAMES
Three McGrath brothers will start for Tipperary hurlers against Waterford
Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has announced his side for Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game against Waterford (2pm).
The team shows six changes from last weekend’s outing.
The three McGrath brothers line out together for the first time, as Brian makes his full league debut alongside Noel and John. Also making his league debut is Dillon Quirke, with Padraic Maher and Willie Connors also coming into the side.
The team is as follows -
1 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2 Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
3 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
4 Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
5 Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
6 Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
7 Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
8 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
9 Michael Breen – Ballina
10 Jason Forde – Silvermines
11 John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12 Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13 Willie Connors - Kiladangan
14 Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch
15 Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore
Substitutes:
16 Daragh Mooney – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
17 Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens
18 Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs
19 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
20 Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
21 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22 Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
23 Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs
24 Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
25 Joe O'Dwyer – Killenaule
26 Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill
Meanwhile, the Tipperary footballers head to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park for their Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 5 tie with Longford, also on Sunday next, March 1 for a game which has a 2.30pm throw-in.
Manager David Power has also announced his side, which shows one change from last week's starting fifteen against Cork, with Conal Kennedy (pictured above) returning to midfield.
The team lines out as follows -
1 Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2 Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3 John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4 Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
5 Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
6 Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7 Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
8 Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9 Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10 Emmet Moloney – Drom-Inch
11 Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
12 Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13 Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen
14 Sean O’Connor - Clonmel Commercials
15 Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
Substitutes:
16 Kuba Beben – JK Brackens
17 Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
18 Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
19 Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers
20 Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
21 Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
22 Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
23 Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
24 Philip Austin - Borrisokane
25 Kevin O'Halloran – Portroe
26 Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
