Three McGrath brothers will start for Tipperary hurlers against Waterford

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has announced his side for Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game against Waterford (2pm).

The team shows six changes from last weekend’s outing.

The three McGrath brothers line out together for the first time, as Brian makes his full league debut alongside Noel and John. Also making his league debut is Dillon Quirke, with Padraic Maher and Willie Connors also coming into the side.

The team is as follows -

1 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2 Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

4 Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

5 Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

6 Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

7 Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9 Michael Breen – Ballina

10 Jason Forde – Silvermines

11 John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12 Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13 Willie Connors - Kiladangan

14 Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch

15 Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore

Substitutes:

16 Daragh Mooney – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

17 Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens

18 Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs

19 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

20 Paul Flynn – Kiladangan

21 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22 Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

23 Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs

24 Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

25 Joe O'Dwyer – Killenaule

26 Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill

Meanwhile, the Tipperary footballers head to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park for their Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 5 tie with Longford, also on Sunday next, March 1 for a game which has a 2.30pm throw-in.

Manager David Power has also announced his side, which shows one change from last week's starting fifteen against Cork, with Conal Kennedy (pictured above) returning to midfield.

The team lines out as follows -

1 Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2 Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3 John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4 Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

5 Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

6 Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7 Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

8 Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9 Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10 Emmet Moloney – Drom-Inch

11 Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

12 Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13 Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen

14 Sean O’Connor - Clonmel Commercials

15 Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers

Substitutes:

16 Kuba Beben – JK Brackens

17 Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

18 Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19 Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers

20 Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

21 Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

22 Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

23 Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

24 Philip Austin - Borrisokane

25 Kevin O'Halloran – Portroe

26 Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

