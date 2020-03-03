Tipperary are set to face Galway at Ballinasloe with a place in the camogie national league final up for grabs

The Tipperary senior camogie team are scheduled to take on Galway at Ballinasloe on Sunday, March 8 when a place in the Littlewood's Ireland National Camogie League final will be up for grabs (throw-in 3pm) - the venue and throw-in time for this fixture is subject to change depending on the weather conditions.

Both sides enter this weekend's contest with a 100% record which means that the Premier County are just one win away from appearing in the decider for the first time in eleven seasons (2009); Tipp last won the league title in 2004.

Tipperary will enter Sunday's contest as distinct underdogs against a Galway team who are the defending league and All-Ireland champions, but the Premier County have gained significant confidence in recent weeks following victories over Dublin (0-14 to 0-8) and Limerick (0-10 to 1-6).

The Tipperary senior and intermediate camogie teams are both guided by an identical management team which is led by manager Bill Mullaney (Newport- Ballinahinch). The teams are coached by Eddie Costello (Drom & Inch - Eddie is also an S&C coach), Dinny Ferncombe (Holycross -Ballycahill) and Brian Kennedy (Foynes, Limerick) while Carmel Bradshaw (Ballina) and Mary Howard (Cahir) are both selectors. Carmel Bradshaw also performs the role of logistics manager. Kevin O'Connor (Kinnity, Offaly) works as a strength and conditioning coach with the players while Kellie Byrne (Holycross- Ballycahill) is the team physiotherapist. Maggie O'Grady (Thurles Sarsfields) takes responsibility for video analysis while Peter Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) is the equipment manager and the kit man is Kevin Bourke (Drom & Inch).

TIPPERARY PANEL

The 51-player Tipperary panel reads as follows: Clodagh Quirke, Cáit Devane, Emer Loughman, Sarah Fryday, Casey Hennessey (all Clonoulty-Rossmore), Grace O’Toole, Thea Curtin, Emma Flanagan (all Newport-Ballinahinch), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Ciardha Maher, Ciara McKeogh, Ciara Houlihan, Jenny Grace, Emily Morrissey (all Burgess-Duharra), Andrea Loughnane, Laura Loughnane, Nicola Loughnane, Karen Kennedy (all Thurles Sarsfields), Ereena Fryday, Beth Ryan (both Knockavilla Kickhams), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Roseanna O’Donnell, Jean Kelly, Aoife Butler (all Éire Óg Annacarty), Claire Stakelum (Holycross- Ballycahill), Mary Burke, Aoife McGrath, Eimear McGrath, Miriam Campion, Niamh Treacy, Niamh Long (all Drom & Inch), Laura Shinners (Kilurane MacDonagh's), Grace O’Brien, Hazel McAuliffe (both Nenagh Éire Óg), Caoimhe Purdue, Karin Blair, Aine O’Dwyer, Orla O’Dwyer , Nicole Shelly, Sorcha Ryan (all Cashel), Ciara Ryan (Silvermines), Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan), Shauna Quirke, Margaret Quigley (both Toomevara), Nicole Walsh, Julieanne Burke (both Borris-Ileigh), Emma Mulqueen (Kiladangan), Carol Casey (Cahir) and Aisling Sheedy (Portroe).