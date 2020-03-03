HURLING
Venue remains to be confirmed for Cashel's All-Ireland schools hurling semi-final clash with Oranmore on Saturday
The Cashel Community School players pictured celebrating their Munster final win.
Cashel Community School are scheduled to take on Calasanctius College, Oranmore (Galway) in the semi-finals of the Masita All-Ireland Under-19B Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship (Paddy Buggy Cup) on Saturday, March 7 at 3pm, but the venue for the contest remains to be confirmed.
In the Connacht final Calasanctius College by Cuan's 2-11 to 2-8 while Cashel Community School saw off the challenge of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon (1-18 to 1-15) in their respective provincial final at Bansha.
The Cashel Community School team which beat Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon in the Munster Under-19B Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship final read as follows: Jack Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Conor Farrell (Knockavilla Kickhams), Tomás Burke (Boherlahan-Dualla), Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Brian Óg Dwyer (Rosegreen), Ben Loughman (Knockavilla Kickhams), Callum Lawrence (Cashel King Cormacs), Lorcan Carr (Knockavilla Kickhams), Euan Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Ben Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Daniel Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs), Stephen Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Cathal Quirke (Cashel King Cormacs), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Kevin Cleary (Rockwell Rovers). Subs used: Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), James Murphy (Boherlahan-Dualla), Reuban Burke (Knockavilla Kickhams) and Ned Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla).
