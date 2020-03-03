Venue remains to be confirmed for Cashel's All-Ireland schools hurling semi-final clash with Oranmore on Saturday

Cashel Community School are scheduled to take on Calasanctius College, Oranmore (Galway) in the semi-finals of the Masita All-Ireland Under-19B Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship (Paddy Buggy Cup) on Saturday, March 7 at 3pm, but the venue for the contest remains to be confirmed.

In the Connacht final Calasanctius College by Cuan's 2-11 to 2-8 while Cashel Community School saw off the challenge of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon (1-18 to 1-15) in their respective provincial final at Bansha.

The Cashel Community School team which beat Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon in the Munster Under-19B Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship final read as follows: Jack Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Conor Farrell (Knockavilla Kickhams), Tomás Burke (Boherlahan-Dualla), Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Brian Óg Dwyer (Rosegreen), Ben Loughman (Knockavilla Kickhams), Callum Lawrence (Cashel King Cormacs), Lorcan Carr (Knockavilla Kickhams), Euan Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Ben Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Daniel Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs), Stephen Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Cathal Quirke (Cashel King Cormacs), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Kevin Cleary (Rockwell Rovers). Subs used: Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), James Murphy (Boherlahan-Dualla), Reuban Burke (Knockavilla Kickhams) and Ned Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla).