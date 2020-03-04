Tipperary soccer derby sees Clonmel Town prove too strong for Clonmel Celtic

Clonmel Town picked up all three points in the local derby as Celtic slumped closer to relegation after yet another comprehensive defeat. Town won 5-1.

Conor O’Sullivan opened the scoring for Town after fifteen minutes when he smashed the ball home from six yards following an inswinging corner from Rhys O’Regan, and Jack Burke made it two when he nodded in a rebound after Jack Dwyer rattled the crossbar with a great effort in the twenty second minute.

Totally rampant now, Town’s Conor O'Sullivan made it 3-0 five minutes into the second period from the spot after Rhys O'Regan was dragged back inside the box.

On the hour mark Keith Guiry made it four when he shot home from just outside the box and O'Regan made it five with ten minutes to go when he showed great composure to beat two men inside the box and place the ball in the bottom corner after good work from debutants Ben Smith and Jack Burke.

Celtic pulled a goal back in the dying minutes to make it five goals to one, but it was little more than a poor consolation before the full time whistle sounded shortly after.