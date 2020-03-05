GAELIC FOOTBALL
Mid Tipperary is primed to host two attractive divisional under-21 football finals this weekend
On Saturday, March 7 JK Bracken's face Thurles Sarsfields in the Munster Construction Mid Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship final at 4pm in Castleiney while on Sunday, March 8 Loughmore-Castleiney and Upperchurch-Drombane will collide at Templemore in the Mid Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship final (4pm).
