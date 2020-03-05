West Tipperary Board release fixtures for their divisional senior, intermediate and junior A hurling championships

In preparation for a hectic April the West Tipperary GAA Board have released the fixtures for their forthcoming divisional senior, intermediate and junior A hurling championships.

WEST TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The fixtures for the round robin stage of this year's Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship have been announced. Four teams will play a round robin over three rounds with the top two teams qualifying for this year's final which is scheduled to take place when the Tipperary senior team exit this summer's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Saturday, April 4

Seán Treacys v Clonoulty-Rossmore

Sunday, April 5

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Cashel King Cormacs

Tuesday, April 7

Cashel King Cormacs v Seán Treacy's

Wednesday, April 8

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Sunday, April 12

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Cashel King Cormacs

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Seán Treacy's

WEST TIPPERARY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The fixtures for the round robin stage of this year's Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship have been announced. Four teams will play a round robin over three rounds with the top two teams qualifying for this year's final which is scheduled to take place when the Tipperary senior team exit this summer's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Tuesday, March 31

Cappawhite v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Wednesday, April 1

Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Golden-Kilfeacle

Saturday, April 4

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun

Sunday, April 5

Golden-Kilfeacle v Cappawhite

Saturday, April 11

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Golden-Kilfeacle

Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Cappawhite

WEST TIPPERARY JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The fixtures for the opening two rounds of the round robin stage in this year’s Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship have been announced. Five teams will play a round robin over four rounds with the top four teams qualifying for this year’s semi-finals.

Saturday, April 4

Rockwell Rovers v Emly

Sunday, April 5

Lattin-Cullen v Arravale Rovers

Friday, April 10

Arravale Rovers v Rockwell Rovers

Saturday, April 11

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Lattin-Cullen