HURLING
West Tipperary Board release fixtures for their divisional senior, intermediate and junior A hurling championships
In preparation for a hectic April the West Tipperary GAA Board have released the fixtures for their forthcoming divisional senior, intermediate and junior A hurling championships.
WEST TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
The fixtures for the round robin stage of this year's Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship have been announced. Four teams will play a round robin over three rounds with the top two teams qualifying for this year's final which is scheduled to take place when the Tipperary senior team exit this summer's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.
Saturday, April 4
Seán Treacys v Clonoulty-Rossmore
Sunday, April 5
Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Cashel King Cormacs
Tuesday, April 7
Cashel King Cormacs v Seán Treacy's
Wednesday, April 8
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Sunday, April 12
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Cashel King Cormacs
Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Seán Treacy's
WEST TIPPERARY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
The fixtures for the round robin stage of this year's Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship have been announced. Four teams will play a round robin over three rounds with the top two teams qualifying for this year's final which is scheduled to take place when the Tipperary senior team exit this summer's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.
Tuesday, March 31
Cappawhite v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Wednesday, April 1
Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Golden-Kilfeacle
Saturday, April 4
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun
Sunday, April 5
Golden-Kilfeacle v Cappawhite
Saturday, April 11
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Golden-Kilfeacle
Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Cappawhite
WEST TIPPERARY JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
The fixtures for the opening two rounds of the round robin stage in this year’s Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship have been announced. Five teams will play a round robin over four rounds with the top four teams qualifying for this year’s semi-finals.
Saturday, April 4
Rockwell Rovers v Emly
Sunday, April 5
Lattin-Cullen v Arravale Rovers
Friday, April 10
Arravale Rovers v Rockwell Rovers
Saturday, April 11
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Lattin-Cullen
