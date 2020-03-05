Thirteen Tipperary athletes receive sports scholarships from the Limerick Institute of Technology

Thirteen Tipperary stars have been named among the fifty-six athletes who are set to receive a sports scholarship for the academic year from the Limerick Institute of Technology.

The recipients were honoured at a special event at LIT, Moylish Campus on March 3 during which keynote speaker World Rugby referee and former LIT sport scholarship recipient Joy Neville spoke of the value of sports scholarships and the opportunities open to the recipients during their time at LIT.

The Tipperary athletes involved read as follows: Caoimhe Bourke (camogie), Gemma Fox (camogie), Sinéad Meagher (camogie and handball), Robert Byrnes (hurling), Billy Seymour (hurling), Conor McCarthy (hurling), Kevin McCarthy (hurling), Seán Hayes (hurling), Gemma Dunican (rugby), Sarah O'Gorman (rugby), Kate Gayson-Molloy (rugby, soccer and football), Mikey Nash (soccer) and Willie Armshaw (soccer).

Pictured above: Gemma Dunican, Sarah O'Gorman, Kate Gayson-Molloy, Mikey Nash, Willie Armstrong pictured with Lee Fitzgerald and Wayne Fanning.

Supported by sponsors PMI, the LIT sports scholarships are set apart from other sports scholarships as they encourage young athletes to achieve greatness in their chosen sport while also providing a vast range of off-field supports for their education and mental wellbeing.

In its third year, the new LIT’s sports scholarship programme provides athletic support, focuses on individual welfare and includes off-field mentoring and education support to its recipients.

This year’s recipients excel at a number of sports including basketball, camogie, hurling, Gaelic football, handball, rugby, kickboxing and swimming.

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane, described the scholarships as reflective of LIT’s ethos - supporting its students to be the best they can be in their chosen field while also ensuring they have the skillset and knowledge to succeed long after they graduate from LIT: “It is important to understand that first and foremost these young athletes are part of an institution which recognises them as a member of its community. That means valuing them and supporting them in a balanced way. It’s about what happens off the field and off the track as much as on it. The LIT Sports Scholarship Programme puts the circumstances in place to allow the recipients to unlock as much of their potential as possible. In addition to financial aid, we have a number of athlete support measures built into our programme to do this. These range from off-field mentoring to education support, sports psychology, and advice on managing issues like social media. Here at LIT we think it is important to support you and to recognise your excellence”.