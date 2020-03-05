Tipperary rugby boost as Clonmel breach the walls of Derry

While the rest of Ireland battened down the hatches in preparation for Storm Jorge, City of Derry made the long trip south to meet Clonmel in Division 2C of the All-Ireland Rugby League.

It was clear from the start that the immense wind would play a major factor in this game, as it went diagonally across the field into the corner.

Whoever could make best use of having the wind at their backs was sure to come out victorious.

Clonmel played into the wind in the first half, but despite that they had the early dominance, a strong maul leading to early chances. However Derry scrambled and kept them out.

Then they went up the other end of the pitch and with some simple hands touched down in the corner. But that was to be Derry’s first and final score.

Luke Hogan scores the first of three tries for clonmel

Clonmel responded very positively and built phase upon phase inside the northerners’ 22. No unnecessary risks were taken, and they patiently built up to Luke Hogan diving over the line.

Dylan Cadogan snatched the extras as well, putting Clonmel into a deserved lead.

Clonmel piled on the pressure, forcing a yellow card upon Derry after too many penalties were conceded, but Clonmel failed to score before the turn of the half.

Despite the score not reflecting their dominance, it was a good result to be leading after playing into that wind, and the Clonmel backs made maximum use of it in the second half.

However, it was a forward that set the early tempo. After some powerful carries Ciaran Burke smashed over to put Clonmel nine points ahead.

Derry attempted to stage a comeback, but the Clonmel defence stood rock solid and would not leave anything through. Eventually, after some tactical kicking and camping deep in Derry’s half, Luke Hogan scored his second try.

After a nervy few minutes, it seemed Derry were upon the cusp of scoring and narrowing the gap. But a sensational defensive read saw Hogan make an intercept to earn his hat-trick of tries and the bonus point. And to put the outcome to bed, deft hands from Ian Cunningham put Kelan McDonald into acres of space, sealing the game at 33-5 with another try.

While the scoreline may have reflected Clonmel’s dominance, it didn’t reflect the heart and determination that was required to put on such a display, in such conditions.

In particular, John Gallagher seemed to be everywhere, making tackle after tackle after tackle.

Clonmel travel to Tullamore in two weeks time, and a win would propel Clonmel into third place.

It was also a good weekend for Clonmel's Seconds team, who had a hard-fought 22-18 home win over Killarney to set up a Munster Junior Bowl final against Cobh.

Clonmel Firsts: Niall Campion, Martin Altamirano, Tony O’Gorman, Tony Cantwell, Neville Melbourne, John Gallagher, Diarmuid Devaney, Ciaran Burke, Alex Sheehan, Luke Noonan, Conor Pearson, Andrew Daly, Luke Hogan, Greg Carroll, Dylan Cadogan Philly Ryan, Billy O’Kelly, Eddie Phelan, Ian Cunningham and Kelan McDonald.