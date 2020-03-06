HURLING
Five changes on Tipperary team to play Galway
DEBUT FOR PAUL MAHER
Ger Browne makes his first start of the campaign
The rescheduled Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Round 3 fixture between Tipperary and Galway goes ahead on Sunday next, March 8th at 2pm in Pearse Stadium.
There are five changes announced in the Tipperary side from last weekend by manager Liam Sheedy, which include a debut for Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) while Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) makes his first start of the campaign also.
The team lines out as follows -
1 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2 Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
3 Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
4 Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
5 Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
6 Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
8 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
9 Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
10 Jason Forde – Silvermines
11 John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12 Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore
13 John O’Dwyer - Killenaule
14 Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch
15 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
16 Barry Hogan - Kiladangan
17 Michael Breen – Ballina
18 Robert Byrne - Portroe
19 Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens
20 Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs
21 Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
22 Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
23 Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
24 Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs
25 Seán O’Brien - Newport
26 Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill
