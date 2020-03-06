Five changes on Tipperary team to play Galway

The rescheduled Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Round 3 fixture between Tipperary and Galway goes ahead on Sunday next, March 8th at 2pm in Pearse Stadium.

There are five changes announced in the Tipperary side from last weekend by manager Liam Sheedy, which include a debut for Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) while Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) makes his first start of the campaign also.

The team lines out as follows -

1 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2 Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

3 Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

4 Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

5 Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

6 Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9 Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

10 Jason Forde – Silvermines

11 John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12 Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore

13 John O’Dwyer - Killenaule

14 Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch

15 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

16 Barry Hogan - Kiladangan

17 Michael Breen – Ballina

18 Robert Byrne - Portroe

19 Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens

20 Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs

21 Paul Flynn – Kiladangan

22 Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

23 Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

24 Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs

25 Seán O’Brien - Newport

26 Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill