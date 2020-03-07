Tipperary may need improvement on Waterford game for Galway clash

A stuttering, stumbling league campaign by Tipperary will have one final chance to regain some poise on this Sunday when the side visits windswept Salthill. It’s a straightforward shootout with Galway for a quarter-final place, which should encourage some earnest effort from both sides.

Somehow this league series hasn’t ignited for Tipperary. Our lateness in getting to the training ground has left the team playing catch-up and that deficit has been reflected in performances thus far.

We had better get to the pitch of things fast because otherwise there’s a two-month hiatus ahead of the championship opener in Walsh Park on May 10.

A neutral would surely see last Sunday’s game as more of a Waterford loss than a Tipperary win. The Deise had us on the ropes for much of this contest but couldn’t deliver the knockout. Sixteen woeful wides was part of the narrative; losing two key defenders to red cards was another critical element.

Tipperary survived – just about. The home side was more economical and that made all the difference.

On a tough day for hurling we enjoyed the benefit of the elements in the first half but as early as the tenth minute our defence got badly exposed. Waterford had pace and penetration and they sliced open our rearguard for Jamie Barron to bring a fine save from Brian Hogan; Peter Hogan got the credit for the rebound finish, diverting in off the goalie’s stick as he lay prone on the ground.

Later they came close to a second major into Killinan with another ensemble move before the last link, Dessie Hutchinson, put the ball wide of the posts. With traffic careering through from midfield our defence was bothered.

Mind you, we had our chances at the other end too with John and Noel McGrath in turn being denied by Stephen O’Keeffe saves. In truth both shots were at a convenient height for the goalie, a point not lost on Sheedy in interviews afterwards. The lesson: keep it low, skidding off the surface if possible.

Before the half was out controversy arose with three red cards being flashed. Austin Gleeson’s was the least controversial. He’d been booked earlier for a foul on John McGrath and now collected a second for his challenge on blood sub Cian Darcy. He was lucky: that second offence was a stand-alone red infringement, the initial yellow card giving the official the softer option.

Within four minutes Gleeson was joined on the bench by Kevin Moran after his contact with Jason Forde. This was much more debatable, with minimal interaction after a type of jostle that’s common enough in the game. Expect an appeal with a decent chance of success.

I assume too that the Cathal Barrett card will be appealed during the week. Incredibly it was a call made by the match officials furthest away from the action, who thought they saw something untoward. The video replay suggested otherwise and surely that one will be rescinded, though you never know with these things.

Anyway Tipperary trotted off just three points ahead after an underwhelming half. Improvement was needed to see this one out on the turnaround.

An instant Paudie Maher point on the restart promised as much, but almost immediately we were rocked by Waterford’s second major. This time Maher was the culprit, being far too casual on an attempted lift and leaving the ball behind for Stephen Bennett to beat Hogan at his left post.

Pretty soon the second half developed a pattern, with Waterford huffing and puffing and blowing chances wide while Tipperary were far more sparing on scarce opportunities. Forde remained dead-eyed on the frees and Dillon Quirke became a key contributor. It stayed tight but the locals mostly held the marginal edge, as the Deise hit a ridiculous eleven wides in this period alone - even the normally lethal Pauric Mahony was culpable.

Significantly the verdict was clinched on a rash foul by Waterford, with a frontal tackle on Noel McGrath giving Forde the final flag, with the visitors unable to work a saving goal in the final moments. Earlier both Paul Flynn and Cian Darcy had been denied by O’Keeffe in the Waterford goal – again the shots were not best placed.

A win and two league points were welcome but the credits are limited after another flat display. I didn’t see standout performances in defence, where we laboured to keep pace with Waterford’s running. Paudie Maher mixed the good with the sloppy and overall it wasn’t a cohesive unit.

Midfield laboured, as Michael Breen’s woes continued and Paddy Cadell too struggled for impact. Noel McGrath helped matters when he moved out later.

Dillon Quirke was undeniably the highlight of the day for Tipperary. Within seconds of the start he struck a great point from the New Stand sideline and it was a harbinger of great things to come. His five points were only one aspect of a very complete performance, which bristled with workrate and energy, at times available for passes, other times being the playmaker for colleagues. He certainly has the cut of a player with a great future, so here’s hoping he can build on this platform.

Otherwise in attack Jason Forde was invaluable on the free-taking as usual, as well as clipping over a few from play; Callanan put in another immense shift of hard work; Niall O’Meara was prominent too before being injured and John McGrath had moments of impact before fading in the second half. Bryan O’Mara and Cian Darcy did best of the replacements.

For Waterford it was a missed opportunity. They’re certainly playing with great spirit, as you’d expect from a Liam Cahill led team, but they need to refine matters. The fact that Stephen O’Keeffe made at least four top-notch saves says something about the cover in front of him; on another day it could be more costly. Taming the wilder instincts of the likes of Austin Gleeson will be a challenging task too for the manager.

On the positive side they’re playing with great enthusiasm, full of running and inventiveness. On a day when they’ll find the target more regularly they’ll be a threat to anyone.

It hasn’t been a great league series overall but Sunday’s tie at Pearse Stadium could well prove an individual highlight. I think the fact that there was little (no?) threat of relegation in earlier rounds reduced the cut and thrust of games, but this clash with Galway has major stakes on offer and should draw the best from both teams.

Much like Tipperary, Galway have hobbled along unimpressively thus far but now that there’s real gain at stake you’d expect a lifting of standards. If Canning is back it will be a major boost to their prospects, which already got a fillip on Sunday last with that win over Cork.

I note that the bookies have Tipperary installed as very marginal favourites. In essence it’s a 50/50 contest, dependent on which side can find form on the day. If Limerick beat Waterford in the other tie then a Tipp win at Salthill would see us face Kilkenny in the quarter-final; otherwise, a Waterford win or draw would see us face Wexford.

Before leaving the Tipperary scene it’s interesting to note that a major cull of the panel took place last week, with seven players departing: Jason Ryan, Mark McCarthy, Killian O’Dwyer, Paul Maher (Moyne), Tom Fox, Conor Hammersley and Jamie Moloney. It’s a tough call on lads who’ve been going through the rigours of winter training in recent months to now find themselves surplus to requirements just as spring arrives. Unfortunately there’s no room for sentiment in these matters.

The dropping of Paul Maher is the most surprising move, with Darragh Mooney taking his place. For the Eire Og man it’s probably an unexpected reprieve after he himself suffered the pain of demotion in the past. It probably shows that there’s nothing final in this ruthless business.

Finally Congress at the weekend was making the headlines with the election of Larry McCarthy as the president-elect and various proposed rule changes being considered. The black card and sin bin for hurling was truly clobbered, with a massive 82% of voters opposed to the suggestion.

That result was no real surprise given the lead-in to Congress, where a veritable tsunami of voices lined up against the proposition. Team managers, players past and present, pundits, analysts and an assortment of others railed against the idea. As often happens in these situations it became something of an echo chamber, where people seemed to take comfort in numbers.

The message was clear: leave hurling alone, it’s a brilliant game, one without cynicism. Don’t try to fix what’s not broken etc. etc.

All of which to me is a load of populist pulp. There’s cynicism in every game and to deny it is no different than denying climate change.

Rugby has legislated against cynicism with penalty tries. Soccer takes a strict stance on it too. Gaelic football has been grappling with it for years. Yet hurling is immune from such low tactics. Indeed.

The chairman of the committee on Playing Rules, David Hassan, presented the case for introducing the black card to hurling. He said they carried out a study where they tracked 29 what he termed ‘take-downs’ in last year’s hurling championship and 48% of them were pre-meditated. Clearly a lot of hurling folk are in denial on this issue.

I can understand there being reticence about the introduction of the black card as a solution to this. The football experience isn’t encouraging. However, to outright deny that there’s any cynicism in hurling is clearly ridiculous.

Hurling has many issues, cynicism being one. An unenforceable handpass rule is another. Ignoring the rule on steps is yet again a blemish. The formation of unsightly rucks is a stain on the game too. The first step to tackling any of these is to acknowledge the problem exists. Clearly that’s a step too far for some hurling purists.

There are none so blind, etc.